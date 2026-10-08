Sharon Faqua Fires Back at Critics Over Her Decision to Bear Her Husband’s Name
- Shawn Faqua’s wife, Sharon, has questioned why married women are criticised for choosing to take their husbands’ surnames
- The actress’ wife insisted that being addressed as Mrs Faqua is her personal choice and not something she needs to defend
- Sharon’s comments come amid ongoing conversations about marriage, feminism, identity and whether women should retain their maiden names
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Nigerian actor Shawn Faqua’s wife, Sharon Faqua, has sent a message to critics who question married women who choose to adopt their husbands’ surnames.
Sharon made it clear that she has no intention of feeling embarrassed about identifying as Mrs Faqua, stressing that the decision belongs to her.
The wife of the Nollywood actor questioned why anyone should have a problem with her decision to bear her husband’s name.
“Why should I be ashamed to say my name is Mrs. Faqua? It’s my business, not yours,” she said.
Her comment touches on a debate that has become increasingly common, with women taking different positions on what happens to their names after marriage.
“Don’t mistake my silence for weakness” Nana Akua Addo’s husband’s side chick breaks silence with fresh claims
Sharon speaks from experience
Sharon married Shawn Faqua in a traditional wedding ceremony in October 2025.
She has previously spoken about her relationship with the actor and described their marriage as a source of healing from emotional baggage from her previous marriage.
Watch the X video of Sharon Faqua's interview here:
Reactions trail Sharon Faqua's video
Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:
@tokensignalhq stated:
"Have any Nigerian man marry a lady that won’t bear his name?… I really need to see instance and the scenero"
@the_4mula shared:
""It's my business not yours" The only people who hate to hear this comment are feminists because in their bitter mind they feel like they're trying to save a fellow woman."
@dvnnys_takes stated:
"People who do that are either for banter which is absurd because not every thing should be for banter or the people who say this are people from broken home trying to deprive people from being happy"
Akwaugo's ex-husband reacts to her viral claim
Legit.ng earlier reported that Donald Amamgbo, the ex-husband of Shawn Faqua's wife, reacted to her viral testimony video about their past.
The newly married woman went viral a few days ago after sharing a testimony about her failed marriage
She claimed that her husband was the first to ask for divorce. However, in her reaction, he denied it, and shared what Akwuago said she wanted from him.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.