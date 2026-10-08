Shawn Faqua’s wife, Sharon, has questioned why married women are criticised for choosing to take their husbands’ surnames

The actress’ wife insisted that being addressed as Mrs Faqua is her personal choice and not something she needs to defend

Sharon’s comments come amid ongoing conversations about marriage, feminism, identity and whether women should retain their maiden names

Nigerian actor Shawn Faqua’s wife, Sharon Faqua, has sent a message to critics who question married women who choose to adopt their husbands’ surnames.

Sharon made it clear that she has no intention of feeling embarrassed about identifying as Mrs Faqua, stressing that the decision belongs to her.

The wife of the Nollywood actor questioned why anyone should have a problem with her decision to bear her husband’s name.

Sharon Faqua questions why married women are criticised for choosing to take their husbands’ surnames. Photos: @shawnfaqua/IG.

Source: Instagram

“Why should I be ashamed to say my name is Mrs. Faqua? It’s my business, not yours,” she said.

Her comment touches on a debate that has become increasingly common, with women taking different positions on what happens to their names after marriage.

Sharon speaks from experience

Sharon married Shawn Faqua in a traditional wedding ceremony in October 2025.

She has previously spoken about her relationship with the actor and described their marriage as a source of healing from emotional baggage from her previous marriage.

Watch the X video of Sharon Faqua's interview here:

Reactions trail Sharon Faqua's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@tokensignalhq stated:

"Have any Nigerian man marry a lady that won’t bear his name?… I really need to see instance and the scenero"

@the_4mula shared:

""It's my business not yours" The only people who hate to hear this comment are feminists because in their bitter mind they feel like they're trying to save a fellow woman."

@dvnnys_takes stated:

"People who do that are either for banter which is absurd because not every thing should be for banter or the people who say this are people from broken home trying to deprive people from being happy"

Sharon questions why married women are criticised for choosing to take their husbands’ surnames. Photo: @shawnfaqua/IG.

Source: Facebook

Akwaugo's ex-husband reacts to her viral claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Donald Amamgbo, the ex-husband of Shawn Faqua's wife, reacted to her viral testimony video about their past.

The newly married woman went viral a few days ago after sharing a testimony about her failed marriage

She claimed that her husband was the first to ask for divorce. However, in her reaction, he denied it, and shared what Akwuago said she wanted from him.

Source: Legit.ng