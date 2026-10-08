Caskets prepared for Wicknell Chivayo's funeral are reported to be worth a combined US$217,000, including a gold coffin imported from Malaysia

Two luxury car-themed caskets resembling a Rolls-Royce and a Mercedes-Benz were also spotted at the funeral parlour, reflecting Chivayo's lifestyle

Chivayo and his wife Lucy Muteke died in a helicopter crash in Marondera on September 30, with burial scheduled for Thursday

The funeral arrangements for Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo have stunned many, with caskets prepared for his burial reported to be worth a combined US$217,000, a figure that mirrors the extravagance he was known for in life.

In a post shared on Facebook on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, details about the funeral expenses surfaced.

Reactions as Wicknell Chivayo's funeral caskets worth $217k trends. Photo credit@sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

At the centre of the arrangements is a 14-carat gold coffin, valued at approximately US$217,000, which was specially imported from Malaysia and is expected to serve as Chivayo's final resting coffin.

Separately, photographs from the funeral parlour have revealed two vehicle-themed caskets, one styled after a Rolls-Royce, complete with a signature grille bearing the registration number WMC 777, and another designed to resemble a Mercedes-Benz, draped in the Zimbabwean flag.

Wicknell Chivayo continues to trend as family prepares for his burial. Photo credit@sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Both caskets were adorned with white floral arrangements and candles.

Sources close to the family confirmed that the gold coffin was brought in specifically for the burial, while the car-shaped caskets are understood to be distinct from it.

Luxury cars that defined Chivayo's legacy

The vehicle-themed caskets have not come as a surprise to those who followed Chivayo's public life. He was widely associated with high-end automobiles, including Rolls-Royce Cullinans and Mercedes-Maybachs, and regularly made headlines through the acquisition and gifting of luxury vehicles. The caskets appear to extend that motif into his final farewell.

Funeral industry insiders noted that luxury car-themed caskets are available on the local Zimbabwean market, with pricing dependent on design, materials and finishing.

Chivayo, alongside his wife Lucy "Lulu" Muteke, died on 30 September following a helicopter crash in Marondera. The couple is currently lying in state at their Gletwin residence, with burial scheduled for Thursday at Sahwira Glen Forest Memorial Park.

Here is the Facebook post about the late couple's casket:

What fans are saying

The elaborate send-off has sparked wide conversation online, with many expressing a mix of disbelief, humour and reflection.

@Lonica Kumwenda wrote:

"Mmm all that money does it come with a human head?"

@Dk Gubado quipped:

"Says it no rotting."

@Lilian Juma commented:

"777 are devilish numbers!"

@Griffin Mumba Botha offered a sobering perspective:

"6ft down after everything."

@Manjese Joyce shared:

"14-carat gold? Haaa, they will dig it up from the ground and return it to where it came from. It's true that gold doesn't belong in the soil."

Wicknell Chivayo and wife give their lives to Christ

Legit.ng reported that a video showing Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Lulu Mutek, attending a church service where Apostle Joshua Selman was ministering resurfaced online days after their deaths.

The couple reportedly died in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026. In the resurfaced footage, Chivayo and his wife were seen raising their hands during an altar call as they appeared to respond to an invitation to accept Christ at the House of Treasures Church Conference.

The video attracted renewed attention online, with social media users reflecting on the couple’s appearance at the Christian gathering shortly before their deaths

Source: Legit.ng