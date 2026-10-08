Nollywood actor Motolani Odobodobo disclosed that men sometimes make romantic advances at him, and the experience leaves him unsettled

The actor said he does not judge anyone for their lifestyle but chooses to simply ignore the unwanted attention

Motolani Odobodobo also shared that women rarely take him seriously, often assuming he is a player

Nollywood actor and content creator Dada Oluwasola Tolani, popularly known as Motolani Odobodobo, has opened up about an experience that continues to catch him off guard, stating that men direct romantic advances at him.

During a sit-down interview with Oyinmomo TV aired on YouTube on October 7, 2026, the actor was asked directly whether such situations occur.

Nollywood actor Motolani Odobs opens up about unexpected romantic attention from men. Photo: odobodobo_motolani

Source: Instagram

Motolani Odobodobo confirmed they do, admitting the encounters leave him genuinely flustered.

"They do come. They come, and it provokes me," he said. "I once asked a friend of mine to tell me if I walk like those people and he said no. I'm always surprised. They do come."

How Motolani Odobodobo handles unwanted advances

Despite the discomfort the advances cause him, the actor said he has chosen a measured response, silence rather than confrontation.

He stressed that his personal feelings do not translate into judgement of others' choices.

"I don't judge people," he said. "That is their own way of life; they know what they got themselves into. I don't judge. I don't just reply to them. That is it."

The Ekiti state-born actor also touched on how women perceive him, sharing that his appearance or reputation often works against him in that department too.

"Girls don't take me seriously. They used to think I'm actually a player," he said.

Motolani Odobodobo is known for roles in several Nollywood productions, including Chantel (2025), Eni Egbere (2025), and Mr Raymond (2024).

Watch Motolani Odobodobo speak on women’s perception of him and men's advances toward him in the YouTube video below:

Fans react to Motolani Odobodobo's interview

The interview stirred plenty of conversation online, with fans sharing their thoughts below:

@alarapesaheed wrote:

"Babanla give and take ni interview yii. Very hot!!!! I love it. 😃"

@gloryboii29 commented:

"Dem wan ragebait odobs"

@drealbhetty reacted:

"Odobs na werey 😂"

@jimzyjay said:

"Character, acting???... That's how to evade serious talk"

@mayowa.ekundayo shared:

"This one na this egbon lifestyle,e don pass acting😂"

@ounje_tio_common wrote:

"This interview was interesting. I had a good laugh 😂"

@toyin_buraimoh added:

"All your responses are on point 👍 wa seere brother mi"

Nollywood actor and content creator Motolani Odobs speaks about his dating life and public perception. Photo: odobodobo_motolani

Source: Instagram

Laide Bakare responds to critics over relationship with Odobodobo Motola

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Laide Bakare defended her relationship with fellow actor Dada Oluwasola Tolani, popularly known as Odobodobo Motola, after their romantic photos sparked mixed reactions online.

The actress said their bond was built on trust, laughter, respect and a deep understanding, adding that they chose to follow their hearts despite other people’s opinions.

Laide later shared another romantic video with Motola and urged critics to allow love to lead, asking what if her decision was right and theirs was wrong.

Source: Legit.ng