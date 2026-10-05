Fresh details emerged at the burial of pilot Captain Calvin Soda about who actually owned the helicopter involved in the fatal crash

The aircraft belonged to Sky Helicopters, a private company owned by businessman Themba Nkatazo, and was hired by Chivayo

The revelation has sparked debate among Zimbabweans about the nature of the billionaire's much-publicised wealth and lifestyle

New information about the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife and three others has stirred conversation online, raising unexpected questions about the tycoon's assets.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, killing Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke, her personal assistant and two pilots, Captain Calvin Tafirei Soda and Captain Courage Mutavirwa.

New details emerge after helicopter crash reportedly kills Wicknell Chivayo and wife. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

The tragedy shocked Zimbabwe and drew widespread attention to the high-profile businessman.

Who Owned the Helicopter?

The detail that has since caught public attention surfaced during the burial of Captain Soda in Chiredzi, Masvingo, on Sunday, 4 October 2026.

Zimbabwe's Youth Minister Tino Machakaire introduced businessman Themba Nkatazo to those in attendance at the funeral.

Nkatazo is the founder and chief executive of Valley Seeds Private Limited, an agricultural company.

He also owns Sky Helicopters, a private aviation firm that offers helicopter services to high-profile clients, including company executives, politicians and wealthy socialites in Zimbabwe.

It was through Sky Helicopters that the aircraft was made available to Chivayo, meaning he had rented the helicopter rather than owned it outright.

Captain Soda and Captain Mutavirwa were both buried on 4 October 2026.

Questions About Chivayo's Lifestyle

The disclosure has prompted a wave of scepticism among some Zimbabweans, who are now questioning whether other luxury items associated with Chivayo's flamboyant public image were also rented or borrowed rather than personally owned.

Fresh revelations emerge about helicopter carrying Wicknell Chivayo and wife. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

In Zimbabwe, wealthy individuals are commonly referred to as "mbingas," a term that was frequently applied to Chivayo given his visible displays of affluence.

Sky Helicopters counts Chivayo among its regular clients, which suggests he was no stranger to hiring the company's services.

The fact that the aircraft belonged to a third party, however, has added a new dimension to how the public perceives the businessman's fortune and the lifestyle he projected.

Watch the address at Captain Soda's burial in Masvingo:

Chivayo's last post on social media sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that billionaire Chivayo's last post hours before his helicopter crash death had raised concern online.

Chivayo published the post on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, just hours before the fatal crash. Titled "Appreciating Relationships Built Over Decades… Saved the Best for Last," the lengthy tribute paid tribute to the legal professionals who had supported him over the years.

The message ran to several hundred words and carried a reflective, almost valedictory quality that many followers said they found unsettling in hindsight.

Source: Legit.ng