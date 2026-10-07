Rufai Oseni and Reuben Abati disagreed during Arise TV’s Morning Show while discussing INEC’s position on the announcement of election results

Oseni argued that Nigerians should have independent channels for monitoring results in real time, while Abati objected to the idea

The discussion became heated, with Oseni telling viewers not to be “fooled for the second time” ahead of the 2027 elections

A heated exchange between Arise TV hosts Rufai Oseni and Reuben Abati played out during the Wednesday, October 7 edition of The Morning Show.

The disagreement came during a discussion about the 2027 general elections and the role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in announcing election results.

Rufai Oseni and Reuben Abati disagree during Arise TV’s Morning Show while discussing INEC’s position on the announcement of election results. Photos: @arisenews/IG.

Source: Instagram

Oseni challenges INEC position

The conversation centred on comments attributed to INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan that the electoral commission has the sole responsibility for announcing election results.

The host appeared to take issue with the position, arguing that Nigerians should have a way to independently monitor results as they emerge from polling units.

The broadcaster suggested that citizens could create a separate monitoring channel or situation room to track election results in real time.

For Oseni, such monitoring would help Nigerians follow the process and potentially make it more difficult for electoral malpractice to go unnoticed.

Abati disagrees with Rufai

Abati argued that setting up a parallel results-monitoring structure could run contrary to the established electoral process.

The disagreement between the two hosts became increasingly heated as they defended their respective positions.

Oseni eventually turned directly to viewers and urged Nigerians to independently monitor the election.

“Nigerians, do not mind Dr Abati. Make sure you set up your own parallel INEC and situation rooms on election day,” he said.

He added that while Nigerians could monitor the process, declaring the final results remained the responsibility of the electoral commission.

“The only crime is when you declare the final results,” Oseni said, warning Nigerians not to be “fooled for the second time.”

Watch the X video of the Rufai Oseni clashing with Ruben Abati here:

Reactions trail Ruben Abati, Oseni's clash

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@JohnAkor21 stated:

"Rufai really made me happy with this direct response to abati. Abati is a very senile clown old fool who loves things to remain the old way Rufai is a gem to this generation. I gave Rufai a standing ovation in my room here. All well meaning Nigerian must rise up and stand up"

@vomojola shared:

"Dr Abati and Rufai are playing "good cop, bad cop" for us. This was his writing style in the Guardian back in the days...interrogating issues through dialogue between two people who hold opposing views. This drama is necessary to drive the conversation. They are cool."

Rufai Oseni argues that Nigerians should have independent channels for monitoring results in real time. Photos: @rufaioseni/X.

Source: Instagram

Rufai Oseni blasts Primate Ayodele

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arise Television journalist Rufai Oseni criticised Primate Ayodele over his comments on President Bola Tinubu’s alleged drug case in the United States.

Rufai argued that Tinubu should support the release of relevant documents to address questions surrounding the case and his educational background rather than seek to suppress the matter.

He also questioned Ayodele’s position, asking why a religious leader would advise a president to hide aspects of his past, while stressing that the controversy affects Nigeria’s reputation internationally.

Source: Legit.ng