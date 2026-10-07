Popular Nigerian dancer Poco Lee returned to social media on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, after being arrested in the UK over an allegation

Poco Lee shared photos of himself on the streets of the UK, marking his first public appearance since his arrest

His return online sparked reactions from fans and followers who noticed his mood and appearance after days away from the platform

Nigerian dancer Poco Lee, whose full name is Iweh Pascal Odinaka, has made his return to social media following a period of silence tied to his arrest in the United Kingdom over a raape allegation.

The street-pop star stepped back onto his official Instagram page on Tuesday, 6 October 2026, posting photos from the UK that marked his first public appearance since news of his arrest broke.

Poco Lee seen enjoying time with friends in UK amid legal troubles. Credit: @pocolee

Source: Instagram

Poco Lee Out on the Streets of the UK

In the photos shared on his page, the dancer appeared in good spirits as he posed for pictures outdoors on UK streets.

His energy in the visuals suggested he was relieved to be out and about again following the ordeal.

Beyond the outdoor shots, Poco Lee also took to his Instagram stories to document a more relaxed side of his time in the UK.

He shared a clip of himself cooking and later sitting down to enjoy Chinese food, giving his followers a glimpse into his daily life following the saga.

See Poco Lee's viral Instagram post:

Fans react to Poco Lee's return

His reappearance online did not go unnoticed. Followers and fans flooded the comments section with responses to his posts, with many weighing in on both his freedom and the circumstances surrounding his return to the platform.

Poco Lee had become a trending topic in Nigeria after reports emerged that he had been arrested in the UK in connection with an allegation.

His online absence during that period only added to the speculation and public attention around the matter.

Poco Lee steps out in UK with friends as legal saga takes new turn. Credit: @pocolee

Source: Instagram

DeeOne warns Poco Lee over UK case

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian DeeOne warned Poco Lee that the handling of his ongoing UK legal case could affect its outcome, including a possible prison sentence.

He highlighted three concerns: Poco Lee’s public interview and laughter, his declaration of innocence, and his failure to publicly acknowledge Zlatan Ibile’s alleged support during his bail process.

DeeOne urged the dancer to quietly repair relationships and avoid further public comments before his next court hearing in February 2027.

Source: Legit.ng