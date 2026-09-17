Poco Lee's management issued a public notice on Instagram on September 16, 2026, acknowledging Zlatan Ibile's support during the dancer's UK legal proceedings

The statement came after online criticism targeted Zlatan for alleged silence, following Poco Lee's earlier conversation shared by VeryDarkMan

Poco Lee faces charges of attempted rȧpe, rȧpe, and assault by penetrȧtion at Snaresbrook Crown Court, with trial set for March 2027

Poco Lee's management has stepped in to address a wave of online backlash directed at rapper Zlatan Ibile, setting the record straight on the level of support the Nigerian dancehall act has offered the embattled dancer during his ongoing legal battle in the United Kingdom.

In a post shared on Instagram on September 16, 2026, Poco Lee's management publicly acknowledged that Zlatan, alongside several others, has played a significant role behind the scenes throughout the matter.

Poco Lee's management speaks on Zlatan Ibile as controversy continues over dancer's UK case. Photo: poco_lee/zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

The statement came in response to a growing narrative on social media that painted Zlatan as absent or unsupportive, a perception that had been fuelled partly by a conversation involving Poco Lee that was shared by popular online commentator VeryDarkMan.

In that exchange, the dancer thanked Burna Boy and Rahman Jago for standing by him, without mentioning Zlatan, which many online users interpreted as a slight.

Zlatan himself added fuel to speculation with a cryptic post on X that read, "Crazy industry."

Poco Lee's management sets the record straight

The public notice from Poco Lee's team read in full:

"Public Notice. Hello Everyone, We would like to publicly acknowledge that Zlatan, along with others, has been extremely supportive and helpful through this matter. Their involvement, support, and effort have been vital to moving things forward. We deeply value their ongoing support and dedication and we kindly request that everyone refrain from spreading negative narratives. Thanks. Signed: Poco's Management."

What Poco Lee faces in UK court

Iweh Pascal Odinaka, professionally known as Poco Lee, is facing charges that include attempted rȧpe, two counts of rȧpe, and two counts of assault by penetrȧtion at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Reports of his arrest first surfaced in mid-August 2026 following a visit to the United Kingdom.

He was granted bail on September 11, 2026. A plea and trial preparation hearing scheduled for September 15 was adjourned after the charge sheet was unavailable; the next hearing is set for February 8, 2027, with trial pencilled in for March 8, 2027.

Poco Lee's management had previously urged the public in late August to avoid circulating unverified claims, including those involving drink-spiking, noting that such claims do not form part of the official charges. The team also stressed that allegations are not evidence of guilt.

The management's latest notice sparked a wave of reactions, with many users defending Zlatan and calling out those who had prematurely condemned him.

Read Poco Lee's management's statement on Zlatan Ibile in the Instagram post below:

Fans react to Poco Lee's management's statement about Zlatan Ibile

Here is what fans are saying:

@do2dtun commented:

"Don't believe everything you read or see on the internet. Just cos some don't come out and say what they do doesn't mean they don't help. Many of you insulted this guy .. so sad 😞"

@_cherii_coco wrote:

"They've been dragging Zlatan on twitter… I like the way the management clear the air"

@nightwalker234 said:

"Eiiii....This thing go run VDM mad😂😂😂😂....e go almost comot trousers on top this matter! Expect like 20 posts, 54mins each...back to back....😂😂😂😂😂. We are in for it! God help us."

@ElanJamex shared:

"It's good to see support being acknowledged publicly, especially when someone steps in beyond just words. If Zlatan and others genuinely helped move things forward, that kind of solidarity deserves recognition."

@Olakunle305 reacted:

"Can you imagine. And one nuisance has been dragging Zlantan online saying he kept silent"

Zlatan Ibile's support for Poco Lee gets attention as dancer's management addresses UK case. Photo: poco_lee/zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

DeeOne warns Poco Lee over UK case

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian DeeOne warned Poco Lee that his handling of his ongoing UK legal case could affect its outcome, including a possible prison sentence.

He highlighted three concerns: Poco Lee’s public interview and laughter, his declaration of innocence, and his failure to publicly acknowledge Zlatan Ibile’s alleged support during his bail process.

DeeOne urged the dancer to quietly repair relationships and avoid further public comments before his next court hearing in February 2027.

Source: Legit.ng