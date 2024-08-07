Yoruba Nollywood actor Adewale Alebiosu has caused a buzz on social media over his recent post

The movie star who is famous for playing ‘medicine man’ roles posted a court wedding photo on his page

The photo of Alebiosu wearing a white suit beside his bride in the photo raised mixed reactions from fans

Nollywood actor Adewale Alebiosu is making headlines on social media following his recent post.

Not long ago, the Yoruba movie star took to his TikTok page to share a photo of his court wedding ceremony.

Fans react to Alebiosu's wedding registry photo. Photos: @adewale_alebiosu, @adewale_alebiosu_1 / Tiktok

Source: Instagram

In the photo, Alebiosu, who is famous for playing ‘medicine man’ aka ‘Babalawo’ roles in movies, was seen wearing a white suit beside his bride, who wore a white wedding dress.

The couple held on to their marriage certificate as they posed in front of the Ikoyi Registry signboard. While it wasn’t made clear if it was a real wedding ceremony or a movie, Alebiosu’s post got people talking.

See the photo below:

Netizens react to Alebiosu at registry

It did not take long for Alebiosu’s wedding registry photo to draw the attention of netizens. Many of them trooped to his comment section to share their thoughts. Read what they had to say below:

Pharteemah4:

“Babalawo for registry 🤣 wetin happen to orunmila Steeze 🤣🤣 Inbetween the wife show is giving.”

Ola🌹:

“God bless your union😚at the same time I like ur wife canvas.”

Ayobami Abiodun:

“Babalawo for registry 😂.”

mammieolaspearl:

“That’s his wife we both attend same church.”

La_wumi:

“No panic my fans e be like say na editing 😒.”

olaoriks:

“it might be movie 🎥 because the woman’s shoe.”

Anjolaadetoba:

“wow nice one congrat sir may God bless ur marriage.”

Omotayobiola127@gmail.com:

“No ooo please what is happening here 😂.”

NAME:

“Na editing.”

How reciting incantations in movies affected Alebiosu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported in 2022 that Adewale Alebiosu opened up on how acting native priest roles affected him in reality.

Adewale Alebiosu in an interview with BBC Yoruba revealed that some of the incantations he recites in movies had adverse effects on him in real life.

He added that he never knew the incantations he was reciting could come to haunt him in real life as he advised upcoming actors to be prayerful.

Source: Legit.ng