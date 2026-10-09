Pastor Kesiena Esiri publicly defended Apostle Arome Osayi after the cleric faced backlash over his messages and revelations

Apostle Arome Osayi had previously been dragged by Ratel President Martins Vincent Oste over remarks he made about Nigeria

Pastor Esiri argued that no scandal of immorality or financial misconduct was attached to the trending controversy

Pastor Kesiena Esiri has stepped forward to defend Apostle Arome Osayi, who has been at the centre of public debate following backlash over some of his messages and claimed revelations.

The controversy had been fuelled partly by Ratel President Martins Vincent Oste, who publicly criticised Apostle Osayi over statements he made about Nigeria.

Reactions as Pastor Kesiena Esiri defends Apostle Arome Osayi over backlash. Photo credit@apostlearome/@kesienaesiri

Source: Instagram

Several other clerics also weighed in on the apostle's widely circulated videos, particularly those relating to his accounts of encounters with Jesus Christ.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, 8 October 2026, Pastor Esiri chose to frame the entire episode not as a crisis, but as something worthy of celebration within the Christian community.

Pastor Esiri's defence of Apostle Arome Osayi

According to the cleric, the core issue driving critics is simply that Apostle Osayi spoke on behalf of God, and that in itself is not a disgrace.

Pastor Esiri drew attention to what he described as the absence of any genuine scandal in the situation, contrasting it with the kinds of controversies that typically engulf Nigerian clergymen.

Apostle Arome Osayi continues trending amid backlash. Photo credit@apostelarome

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"The only problem all of you have with Apostle is that he spoke for God. Is it not a glorious thing that you throw him up, you throw him down, you throw him to the left, you throw him to the right? You cannot find any scandalous thing in this. This is a man raised by God. Raised by God. And I think that as Christians, we should not be downcast. Listen, brothers and sisters, we are not mourning. We are in celebratory mood. Celebratory mood. That one from amongst us was pig. And for the first time, trending for three weeks on the internet, we are not hearing of voice calls from WhatsApp or looking for prostitutes. We are not hearing that one girl from one country came and said, he used to sleep with me. We are not hearing that he stole church money."

Three weeks trending, no moral scandal

Pastor Esiri's remarks zeroed in on what he sees as a remarkable distinction: Apostle Osayi has dominated online conversations for three consecutive weeks without a single allegation of sexual misconduct or financial impropriety surfacing. For Pastor Esiri, that fact alone is grounds for gratitude rather than grief within the church community.

His video has since generated significant attention, with many viewers responding to his candid framing of what it means for a minister to trend in Nigeria's religious space.

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric speaking about his colleague:

VDM drags Apostle Arome over claims

Legit.ng reported that social media activist Verydarkman sparked a fresh debate online after reacting to an old sermon clip featuring Apostle Arome.

In the resurfaced video, the cleric reportedly recounted an incident involving a woman in his congregation who, according to his account, became unable to speak after allegedly insulting him.

Reacting to the claim, Verydarkman questioned the religious interpretation of the story and challenged Christians to consider whether such an account would suggest that God was being unjust or whether the apostle’s account should be questioned.

Source: Legit.ng