Popular X influencer Big Esther has reportedly died in an auto crash while travelling from Lagos to Asaba, with friends confirming the heartbreaking news

A video purportedly showing Esther inside the ill-fated bus shortly before the accident has surfaced online, offering a painful glimpse of her final moments

An X user also claimed that the influencer had shared footage of her journey on Snapchat earlier that morning, before the bus crashed along the Ore Expressway

The Nigerian social media community has been thrown into mourning following the reported death of X influencer Big Esther in a fatal road accident.

Esther was reportedly travelling from Lagos to Asaba when the bus she was in was involved in an accident along the Ore Expressway.

Some of her friends confirmed her death on Tuesday night, October 6, as tributes began pouring in online.

Big Esther dies in an auto crash while travelling from Lagos to Asaba. Photos: @bigesther30/IG.

Source: Instagram

However, it was the emergence of videos from her final journey that made the news even more painful.

Big Esther's final moments caught on camera

A video circulating online reportedly shows Big Esther inside the bus shortly before the accident.

In the footage, she appeared to be documenting her journey, seemingly unaware that it would become her final trip.

Images and videos from the accident scene have also surfaced, showing the badly damaged bus involved in the crash.

The heartbreaking sequence has left many social media users struggling to process how quickly an ordinary journey turned tragic.

An X user claimed that Esther had shared the journey on her Snapchat earlier that morning.

“She streaked this on her snap this morning… their bus from Lagos-Asaba had an accident along Ore Expressway,” the user wrote.

The user further claimed that another slide showed the fatal accident.

Watch the X video of Big Esther's final moments here:

Reactions trail Big Esther's final video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@bolazeal stated:

"Stop entering these interstate buses. They are moving coffins. Maybe my next assignment is to talk about safety to Nigerians, like Aproko Doctor talks about health. Nigerians don't take safety seriously."

@Omotayo_dotlex wrote:

"This death is on Nigeria govt. whilst the Coastal road is a good idea but it’s not a top priority. The excess fund expended on the uncompleted project should have been used for the rehabilitation of Lagos-Ore-Benin Road to an asphalt standard. RIP to the gentle soul"

A video purportedly showing Esther inside the ill-fated bus shortly before the accident surfaces online. Photo: @bigesther30/IG.

Source: Instagram

Elena Jessica dies after BBL surgery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported on Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica’s death following complications from a second BBL surgery.

Her sister said Elena endured severe pain, a serious infection and costly treatment before she died, while the family accused the clinic of abandoning her.

The reports of her death sparked reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng