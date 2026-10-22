Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has commented on Victor Osimhen’s remarks after Galatasaray’s 4–2 victory over Lille in the Champions League

The actor shared a Yoruba phrase associated with his Jagun Jagun character, Eyan Ogundiji, on X

Osimhen had insisted that criticism does not bother him and maintained that nobody can dictate how he makes runs, plays, or scores goals

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has caught attention with a message after Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen made a confident statement about his abilities and approach to football.

The actor took to X to write,

“Jagun Jagun Be Ni Ti E Ri, Eyan Ogundiji,” referencing the character Eyan Ogundiji from his popular epic movie, Jagun Jagun.

His post came after Osimhen spoke following Galatasaray’s 4–2 victory over Lille in the UEFA Champions League, where the Nigerian striker addressed criticism surrounding his performances and playing style.

Femi Adebayo shares Yoruba message

The actor’s post drew attention to the familiar character associated with his epic film, which featured themes of power, courage and authority.

Speaking after the match, Osimhen rejected suggestions that criticism or discussions about his performances made him nervous.

The striker maintained that he knew what he brought to the team and would continue playing according to his strengths.

“Nobody can tell me how to make these runs, how to play my ball, how to score my goals,” he said.

Osimhen also stressed that Galatasaray was bigger than any individual player, describing football as a collective effort.

He added that he remained focused on helping the team and would keep working regardless of whether a match went according to plan.

Read the X post of Femi Adebayo's comment on Victor Osimhen's reaction:

Reactions trail Femi Adebayo on Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@DMacfelix stated:

"This one pass JagunJagun o Even Ogundiji no dey pursue people reach this guy From beginning of the game to the end Man will press you till you’re tired"

@WizkidInspector noted:

"This is funny Osimhen simply mean ‘Awon ati tani niwaju tani’"

Femi Adebayo speaks of Victor Osimhen's attitude after his comment. Photo: @femidadebayo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Euphoria 360 Hub: Femi Adebayo reacts to ₦40bn valuation claim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo expressed surprise after social media users valued his newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub at ₦40 billion.

The actor and filmmaker reacted on X on October 7, 2026, questioning how the figure was calculated after a user described the Lagos studio as a ₦40 billion investment.

When another user estimated the facility could cost ₦1 billion or ₦2 billion, Femi avoided giving a specific amount, saying, “Grace of God is sufficient for me.”

Source: Legit.ng