Funke Akindele has responded to a fan who asked her to remake her 2008 Yoruba movie Taiwo Taiwo with actor Femi Adebayo

The actress gave a brief but intriguing response, suggesting that a remake could be worth considering

The request came amid online discussion following Funke and Femi’s recent interaction at Wumi Toriola’s son’s birthday

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has responded to a fan who wants her to bring back one of her old movies with fellow actor Femi Adebayo.

The actress was asked to remake Taiwo Taiwo, a 2008 Yoruba crime drama in which she starred alongside Femi, Iyabo Ojo and veteran actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello.

Funke Akindele says he could be reconsidering a remake of Taiwo Taiwo with Femi Adebayo. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele/@femiadebayo/IG.

Source: Instagram

The fan’s request has caught attention because the movie featured Funke and Femi in memorable roles as a married couple living double lives.

Funke Akindele responds to fan’s request

An X user, @Dahmodee, tagged the actress and made a direct appeal for the return of the classic movie.

“@funkeakindele all we want is a remake of Taiwo Taiwo plsss,” the user wrote.

Funke responded with a short message that could give fans hope that she is open to the idea.

“hmmmmm…won’t be a bad idea,” she replied.

Released in 2008, Taiwo Taiwo featured Funke as T-Girl and Femi as T-Boy, a married couple who appeared to live ordinary lives during the day.

However, the pair led a secret life as a notorious robbery and crime syndicate at night.

The film also featured Iyabo Ojo and Adebayo Salami, adding to its ensemble cast.

The remake request comes amid online discussion of Funke and Femi’s recent interaction at Wumi Toriola’s son’s birthday.

Their appearance together may have reminded some viewers of their earlier on-screen partnership and prompted renewed interest in seeing them work together again.

Read X post of Funke Akindele's response to the fan here:

Reactions trail Funke Akindele's response to fan

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Dahmodee stated:

"It will be massive, Netflix or whatever platform that will air it will shut down for us fans let make this happen Ma, let give this new generation a Cinematic experience."

@CeeWeyinmi noted:

"Yes please And lawyer Femi Adebayo shouldn’t be replaced please'

Funke Akindele has been in the news lately over her recent appearance with Femi Adebayo at an event. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele/IG.

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele jokes about using young talents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele sparked reactions after joking about using and dumping young talents in a video she shared on September 28, 2026.

The Nollywood actress made the playful remark when Instagram influencer Tobe paid her a surprise visit to her Lagos home, telling him she wanted to feature him in a film before joking that she would dump him, while both laughed at the exchange.

Source: Legit.ng