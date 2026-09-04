Mary Njoku reignites the ‘gold digger’ debate with a question about men

Nollywood actress Mary Njoku sparked debate online by asking what men who enjoy a wealthy person's generosity should be called

The mother of three pointed out a sharp double standard in how society labels women versus men who benefit from proximity to wealth

Mary Njoku argued that everyone gravitates toward value, but only women face a 'dirty name' for doing what men do openly

Nollywood actress Mary Njoku has reignited the long-running gold digger debate with a pointed question aimed squarely at men who label women for benefiting from wealthy partners.

The actress and film producer, who is a mother of three, took to social media to challenge what she described as a glaring double standard in how society treats men and women who enjoy the perks of someone else's wealth.

Mary Njoku questions the double standard around men and women who benefit from wealth. Credit: @marynjoku

Source: Instagram

Her post zeroed in on a familiar scenario: a successful man surrounded by friends eating his food, wearing his gifts, and living well off his generosity, all while being celebrated as loyal companions.

Mary Njoku on the Gold Digger Double Standard

Njoku asked why those same people never attract the kind of criticism reserved for women in similar positions. In her words:

"If benefiting from a wealthy person's generosity makes a woman a gold digger, what exactly do we call the 17 men eating his food, wearing what he bought, enjoying his money and calling themselves his boys?"

She went further, arguing that the impulse to seek out value is not unique to women or driven purely by greed.

According to her, it is a thoroughly human behaviour that cuts across gender, profession, and relationship type.

"The truth is, people gravitate towards value. Men do it. Women do it. Friends do it. Relatives do it. Employees do it. Everyone wants to be close to something that makes life better," she wrote.

Mary Njoku stirs controversy with question about men benefiting from fellow men’s wealth. Credit: @marynjoku

Source: Instagram

Everyone Loves Gold, Says Mary Njoku

For Njoku, the real problem is not that people are drawn to wealth but the language society selectively applies depending on who is doing the benefiting.

She argued that when men gain from being close to money and power, their behaviour is framed as friendship or loyalty.

When women do the same, they are reduced to a single, dismissive label.

"The double standard isn't that people love money. It's that when men benefit from proximity to wealth, we give the behaviour a respectable name. When women do the same thing, we give it a dirty one. Everyone loves gold. The difference is in what we choose to call the people standing close to it," she concluded.

See Mary Njoku's viral Instagram post below:

Source: Legit.ng