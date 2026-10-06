Munyaradzi Kereke died in the early hours of Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at The Avenues Clinic in Harare after a period of declining health

The former Bikita West MP had served as a strategic adviser to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and built a prominent profile in the country's financial sector

Kereke's public life was overshadowed by a conviction involving a minor, with the Supreme Court upholding his sentence in May 2024

Munyaradzi Kereke, a former Member of Parliament and one-time senior adviser to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, died in the early hours of Tuesday, 6 October 2026. He was 54 years old.

His family confirmed the death in a brief statement, noting that funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course.

Munyaradzi Kereke’s death confirmed as tributes pour in. Credit: UGC

Source: Instagram

Kereke had been admitted to The Avenues Clinic in Harare on 29 September after his health deteriorated due to uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure. Some reports also suggest he had suffered a stroke following his release from prison earlier in 2026.

A career built on influence

Kereke rose to prominence in Zimbabwe's financial sector as a strategic adviser to former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Gideon Gono, a role he held during one of the most turbulent chapters in the country's economic history.

The European Union later named him in its sanctions regulations as someone "complicit in forming or directing repressive state policy."

He subsequently entered electoral politics, winning the Bikita West parliamentary seat in 2013 on a Zanu-PF ticket.

Beyond politics and finance, Kereke pursued a number of business interests, among them Fortress Hospital and a funeral assurance company.

He was also credited with setting up a clinic in his home area of Mupamaonde in Bikita, a development that spared local residents long journeys to access medical care.

Conviction and its aftermath

The most defining controversy of Kereke's later life centred on a criminal conviction. In 2016, a Harare magistrate found him guilty of abusing a minor relative, with the offence having taken place in 2010 when the child was approximately 11 years old.

After a lengthy appeals process, the Supreme Court upheld both the conviction and the sentence in May 2024, and Kereke returned to prison to serve the outstanding portion of his term. He completed his sentence in January 2026.

After his release, Kereke publicly accused Supreme Court judge Justice George Chiweshe of having allegedly demanded money and a stake in a gold-mining venture in exchange for helping overturn the conviction.

Chiweshe was one of three judges who dismissed the appeal. Separately, Kereke faced allegations of defrauding the Harare Municipal Medical Aid Society of USD 137,000 in a transaction connected to the 2014 sale of Fortress Hospital.

News of his passing prompted varied reactions online. Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono described Kereke as:

"an astute and talented banker" whose story "took a dramatic turn" after he left Stanbic Bank to join the RBZ, adding that his political career was later "overshadowed by his conviction."

Zimbabwean economist Munyaradzi Kereke dies, reports confirm. Credit: UGC

Source: Instagram

Emeka Okoye speaks about Cjay's death

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actor Emeka Okoye broke his silence on the passing of his colleague and friend Cjay.

Okoye raised serious concerns about the state of Nigeria's healthcare system in the wake of the actor's death.

In a heartfelt tribute posted on Instagram on Wednesday, 30 September, Okoye described Cjay's death as devastating and entirely too sudden. According to him, the late actor died at a point in his career when things were truly looking up, a fact that made the loss even harder to bear.

Source: Legit.ng