Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo publicly backed colleague Doris Ogala's bid for the Abia State governorship seat in 2027

Ogbodo revealed she has known Doris Ogala for 18 years and shared what she observed about her character over that time

The actress urged the public to learn about Doris Ogala's vision and make informed decisions about the future of Abia State

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has stepped into the political conversation surrounding her colleague Doris Ogala, publicly throwing her weight behind the actress's 2027 Abia State governorship ambition.

Doris Ogala's plan to contest the governorship election under the AAC has been making waves, and now Ogbodo has made her position clear in a detailed post shared on her Instagram page.

Uche Ogbodo weighs in on Doris Ogala’s character as political ambition grows. Credit: @ucheogbodo, @dorisogala

Source: Instagram

18 Years of Friendship Behind the Endorsement

Drawing on nearly two decades of personal history, Ogbodo said her support is not driven by sentiment or public pressure, but by genuine firsthand knowledge of who Doris Ogala is as a person.

She described her colleague as a woman defined by strength, courage, resilience, and determination, and said she has had a front-row seat to her growth and challenges over the years.

"I don't support people because of noise. I support people because I have had the privilege of knowing who they truly are," Ogbodo wrote.

She added that Doris has consistently remained connected to the people around her, a quality she considers essential in any leader.

What Ogbodo Believes Doris Ogala Stands For

Beyond the personal tribute, Ogbodo also spoke to what she sees as Ogala's understanding of leadership itself.

Uche Ogbodo says this about Doris Ogala’s character amid political ambition. Credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

According to her, Doris believes that true leadership is not about titles or office spaces, but about listening to people, understanding their needs, and having the courage to act on their behalf.

Ogbodo concluded her post by calling on the public to engage with Ogala's political vision independently.

"This is a journey that deserves attention. Learn about her vision. Ask questions. Listen to what she has to offer. And most importantly, make your own informed decision about the future of Abia State," she wrote.

She addressed Doris directly in the closing lines: "@doris_ogala I see you, I believe in your journey, and I am proud to stand beside my friend of 18 years. Let the conversation begin."

See the Instagram post by Uche Ogbodo:

Uche Ogbodo slams men's infidelity in marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Uche Ogbodo spoke against the double standards surrounding marriage and infidelity. The actress dismissed the notion that men should be excused for cheating while women remain loyal.

She argued that relationships demand equality and that men who claim they cannot control themselves need to exercise discipline and respect.

Source: Legit.ng