A heartbreaking video of Wicknell Chivayo's daughter sharing her feelings after her father's death began circulating widely on social media

The young girl's words at the family home in Harare left mourners visibly shaken by the raw display of grief

Chivayo, a prominent Zimbabwean businessman known for his flamboyant lifestyle, leaves behind two children

A video capturing the grief of Wicknell Chivayo's daughter has gone viral after the young girl was filmed while mourning following news of her father's death, with her anguish drawing an outpouring of sympathy from those who witnessed the moment.

Chivayo was one of Zimbabwe's most recognisable businessmen, widely known for his extravagant lifestyle, his habit of gifting cars and cash to members of the public, and his close ties to high-profile political figures.

Reactions as video of Wicknell Chivayo's daughter breaking down after father's death surfaces. Photo credit@sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

He was as celebrated as he was controversial, regularly making headlines for both his generosity and his business dealings.

Chivayo's daughter's heartbreaking reaction

After his death was confirmed, his ex-wife Sonja Madzikanda brought their two children, John Chenjera and Atarah Minana, to Chivayo's home in Harare, where funeral arrangements were being made. It was there that the devastating clip was captured.

In the footage, Chivayo's daughter is heard saying, "I miss my father," her voice laced with a grief that left many of those present visibly moved. The moment, unguarded and deeply personal, struck a chord with the many viewers who encountered it online.

Wicknell Chivayo continues to trend days after his demise from a helicopter crash. Photo credit@sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Chivayo's life and legacy

Despite a bitter divorce from Sonja, Chivayo had continued to co-parent their children. His sudden passing has left a void that extends well beyond business circles, touching the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans who followed his story over the years.

The businessman's flamboyant persona made him a polarising but undeniably compelling public figure. Whether handing out gifts to strangers or making bold statements through his wealth, Chivayo rarely went unnoticed.

The image of his young daughter grieving at his home serves as a stark and deeply human reminder of the private cost of a very public life.

Wicknell Chivayo and wife give their lives to Christ

Legit.ng reported that a video showing Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Lulu Mutek, attending a church service where Apostle Joshua Selman was ministering resurfaced online days after their deaths.

The couple reportedly died in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026. In the resurfaced footage, Chivayo and his wife were seen raising their hands during an altar call as they appeared to respond to an invitation to accept Christ at the House of Treasures Church Conference.

The video attracted renewed attention online, with social media users reflecting on the couple’s appearance at the Christian gathering shortly before their deaths

Source: Legit.ng