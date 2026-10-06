Bimbo Afolayan’s wedding anniversary message leaves fans emotional

Nollywood actress Bimbo Afolayan marked her 8th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt tribute to husband Okiki Afolayan on Instagram

The actress reflected on eight years of love, growth, and partnership, describing her husband as her best decision

Bimbo's emotional post came days after she stirred buzz online at an AFRIMEK event in support of her husband

Nollywood actress Bimbo Afolayan was overcome with emotion on 6 October 2026 as she marked eight years of marriage to her husband and fellow actor, Okiki Afolayan.

The mother of two took to Instagram to share a cherished moment from their 2018 wedding ceremony, which drew a large gathering of family, celebrities, and well-wishers. Describing the years as feeling more like eight months, she marvelled at how quickly and beautifully the journey had unfolded.

In her post, Bimbo reflected on the full scope of their life together, the memories they have created, the different seasons they have weathered, the growth they have experienced both individually and as a couple, and the empire they have quietly been building side by side.

Bimbo Afolayan shares heartfelt moment as she marks wedding anniversary. Credit: @bimboafolayan

Source: Instagram

She was candid about the ongoing nature of that journey, noting that they are still dreaming, still learning, and still looking ahead.

Bimbo Afolayan's tribute to husband okiki

Showering her husband with praise, Bimbo described Okiki as her best decision, her partner, and her family.

She penned a heartfelt prayer for God's continued blessings over their home and expressed confidence in the beautiful future that lies ahead.

In her words:

"Eight years ago, I married my husband. Today, I celebrate my husband @okikiafolayan my best decision, my partner, my family and the beautiful life we continue to build together. 8 years down, forever to go. May God continue to bless our home, preserve our love, order our steps, prosper the works of our hands and give us many more beautiful years to celebrate together. I'd choose you again. And again. And again."

Bimbo Afolayan's recent buzz online

The anniversary post arrives just days after Bimbo made waves on social media for a different reason.

The actress turned heads at an AFRIMEK event, where she showed up in full support of Okiki and to honour the event's headliner, Femi Adebayo. Her appearance sparked widespread conversation online, with many admirers commenting on her striking figure.

Separately, Bimbo had also shared a reflective post about personal growth, describing herself as a grown woman who was still evolving and making a special request to God as she continues on that path.

Bimbo Afolayan gets candid about love as she celebrates wedding anniversary. Cedit: @bimboafolayan

Source: Instagram

Bimbo Afolayan shares throwback video of her skin

Meanwhile, in 2022, Legit.ng reported that Bimbo Afolayan sparked hilarious reactions when she shared a throwback video of her looks while she was pregnant with her second baby.

The mother of two was 26 weeks pregnant, and she looked like a shadow of herself and complained about the symptoms that came with the pregnancy.

The actress also released another video of her new transformation after the pregnancy phase, and the difference in her skin was quite obvious. She gave a shout-out to her skin routine as the magic for the change and recommended it to her fans.

Source: Legit.ng