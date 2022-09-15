Beautiful Nollywood actress, Bimbo Afolayan took her fans through the remarkable pregnancy journey she had a few months back

The movie star shared a throwback video of when she was 26 weeks pregnant and noted that it wasn't an easy phase for her

In another post, Bimbo looked so different and lighter in skin from her pregnancy days and gave the credit to the beauty routine she embarked on after delivery

Popular Nollywood actress Bimbo Afolayan sparked hilarious reactions when she shared a throwback video of her looks while she was pregnant with her second baby.

The mother of two was 26 weeks pregnant with her second as she looked like a shadow of herself and complained about the symptoms that come with pregnancy.

Bimbo Afolayan shares before and after pregnancy videos. Credit: @bimboafolayan

She gave thanks to God as she appreciate all mothers and prayed for the women who are still looking up to God for the fruit of the womb.

Check out her video below:

Bimbo Afolayan glows again after pregnancy

The acress also released another video of her new transformation after the pregnancy phase and h=the difference in her skin was quite obvious.

She gave shoutout to her skin routine as the magic for the change and recommended it for her fans.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to her posts

A number of Bimbo's fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to the comment section of her post to drop hilarious comments.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Im_cici_perry_:

"At first I did not remember the person face."

I_am_small_man_with_big_god:

"Not same person joor, how come the nose piercing is different."

Aygold_fabric:

"Pregnancy no be your mate..God is great."

Amosufatima:

"Pregnancy will humble you I thank God for you my dear sister."

