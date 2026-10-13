Wizkid’s family is mourning the death of another relative, identified as Uncle Lekan, following a confirmation by the singer’s sister, Yetunde Balogun

Yetunde shared an emotional tribute on her Instagram Story, describing the pain of losing loved ones and the difficulty of remaining strong while dealing with grief

The latest loss comes after Wizkid’s mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, died in London on August 18, 2023, at the age of 64

The family of Nigerian music star Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, is mourning another painful loss following the death of their uncle, Lekan.

The development was confirmed by the singer’s sister, Yetunde Balogun, who shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story.

Wizkid’s family is mourning the death of another relative, identified as Uncle Lekan. Photos: Wizkid.

Source: Instagram

In her tribute, the singer's sister spoke about the emotional toll of repeatedly losing loved ones and the effort required to keep going despite the pain.

“I smile, I show up, I try 2 be strong, and I keep moving, but deep inside, there are parts of me that are still hurting,” she wrote.

She disclosed that she lost one of her favourite uncles two days before her post, describing the experience as another painful goodbye.

Her words offered a glimpse into the family’s grief as they come to terms with the death of a loved one.

Yetunde also expressed concern about how much sorrow one person could be expected to carry.

Wizkid's sister reflects on grief and family

Continuing her tribute, the singer’s sister said she missed the people she had lost, and the version of herself she remembered before grief became a significant part of her life.

She ended her emotional message with a prayer for her family to remain united through the difficult period.

“God, please hold my family together..Rest In Peace Uncle Lekan,” she wrote.

The latest bereavement brings renewed attention to the losses the family has experienced in recent years.

Wizkid’s mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, died in London on August 18, 2023, at the age of 64.

Her death was a major personal loss for the singer, who has spoken publicly about the importance of his family.

Read Wizkid's sister's tribute to her late uncle here:

Wizkid lost his mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, died in London on August 18, 2023, at the age of 64. Photo: @wizkid/IG.

Source: Instagram

Wizkid reacts to son's EP success

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid expressed pride in his first son over the success of his debut EP.

In a video that recently surfaced on social media, Wizkid, who was present at the New York Knicks game, was questioned about Boluwatife's debut EP.

Smiling, Wizkid said he loved it, as he proudly added that Boluwatife was his son. R

Source: Legit.ng