Tiwa Savage and billionaire’s close encounter sparks buzz online

A trending video from the 10th Supremacy Concert captured a billionaire staying unusually close to Tiwa Savage at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos

The real estate mogul kept his hand around the singer's neck and shoulder as she tried to greet other guests backstage

Social media users flooded the comments with divided reactions to the billionaire's behaviour around the Afrobeats star

A video from the 10th edition of the Supremacy Concert has set Nigerian social media ablaze after footage emerged showing a billionaire and real estate mogul in an unusually close moment with singer Tiwa Savage.

The concert took place on Saturday, 3 October 2026, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Billionaire’s affectionate gesture toward Tiwa Savage gets people talking. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The milestone event drew some of Nigeria's biggest Afrobeats acts, including Kizz Daniel, Wande Coal and Naira Marley, alongside Tiwa Savage herself.

Close Moment With Tiwa Savage

In the clip, the man was filmed with his hand placed around Tiwa Savage's neck and shoulder as they mingled backstage.

The singer appeared to be attempting to move through the crowd to greet Kizz Daniel and his younger brother, Uthman Anidugbe, but the billionaire remained close to her throughout.

The footage has accumulated significant traction online, with fans split between finding the moment humorous and expressing concern over the body language on display.

Fans react to the viral video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@h.i.i.b.e.e.k.a.a.y commented:

"You won break her neck ni sir?"

@isiomandah wrote:

"That orange eye glass lady, biko come let me ask you something. Wetin Tiwa do you?"

@isioma_yocambel said:

"Mama T is just so beautiful Kai 😍"

@eche456 reacted:

"She de run my guy de crack joke 😂😂😂😂"

@nr2osunks shared:

"The grip on her neck.. pẹlẹ Tiwa... *sob*"

@tayodagazau commented:

"I don't understand why some men can't read body language 😂😂"

@swimpygram wrote:

"Egbon free her neck nauuu 😭😭😭😭😭"

Billionaire’s body language around Tiwa Savage has fans asking questions. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage's dress at the Ghana concert trends

Legit.ng also reported that a video of Tiwa Savage performing at her show in Ghana caused a lot of reactions among her fans after it surfaced on social media.

She was seen wearing a short gown with her chest visibly exposed as she jumped on stage.

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their observations while dragging the singer and her stylist.

Source: Legit.ng