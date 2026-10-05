Tiwa Savage and billionaire’s close encounter sparks buzz online

Tiwa Savage Draws Attention As Billionaire Gets Unusually Close to Her at Event
- A trending video from the 10th Supremacy Concert captured a billionaire staying unusually close to Tiwa Savage at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos
- The real estate mogul kept his hand around the singer's neck and shoulder as she tried to greet other guests backstage
- Social media users flooded the comments with divided reactions to the billionaire's behaviour around the Afrobeats star
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
A video from the 10th edition of the Supremacy Concert has set Nigerian social media ablaze after footage emerged showing a billionaire and real estate mogul in an unusually close moment with singer Tiwa Savage.
The concert took place on Saturday, 3 October 2026, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.
The milestone event drew some of Nigeria's biggest Afrobeats acts, including Kizz Daniel, Wande Coal and Naira Marley, alongside Tiwa Savage herself.
Close Moment With Tiwa Savage
In the clip, the man was filmed with his hand placed around Tiwa Savage's neck and shoulder as they mingled backstage.
The singer appeared to be attempting to move through the crowd to greet Kizz Daniel and his younger brother, Uthman Anidugbe, but the billionaire remained close to her throughout.
The footage has accumulated significant traction online, with fans split between finding the moment humorous and expressing concern over the body language on display.
Fans react to the viral video
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
@h.i.i.b.e.e.k.a.a.y commented:
"You won break her neck ni sir?"
@isiomandah wrote:
"That orange eye glass lady, biko come let me ask you something. Wetin Tiwa do you?"
@isioma_yocambel said:
"Mama T is just so beautiful Kai 😍"
@eche456 reacted:
"She de run my guy de crack joke 😂😂😂😂"
@nr2osunks shared:
"The grip on her neck.. pẹlẹ Tiwa... *sob*"
@tayodagazau commented:
"I don't understand why some men can't read body language 😂😂"
@swimpygram wrote:
"Egbon free her neck nauuu 😭😭😭😭😭"
Tiwa Savage's dress at the Ghana concert trends
Legit.ng also reported that a video of Tiwa Savage performing at her show in Ghana caused a lot of reactions among her fans after it surfaced on social media.
She was seen wearing a short gown with her chest visibly exposed as she jumped on stage.
Fans reacted to the video, sharing their observations while dragging the singer and her stylist.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.