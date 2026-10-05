Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video revealing his impressive weight loss progress on Monday, October 5 , 2026

The socialite revealed he can now fit into an XL pyjama he received during an Emirates First Class flight

Fans and celebrities, including Tiannah, flooded his comments with praise for his transformation

Cubana Chiefpriest is giving his followers all the motivation they need, and his latest update has social media buzzing.

The popular Nigerian socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, took to Instagram on Monday, October 5, 2026, to share a video showing off how far his weight loss journey has come, and the milestone he used to mark the progress is turning heads.

Cubana Chiefpriest claps back at his critics as he shares his weight loss progress. Cubanachiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

According to Chiefpriest, he can now comfortably fit into an XL pair of pyjamas that was given to him during a trip on Emirates First Class. For him, squeezing into that pair of pyjamas is more than a fashion flex; it is proof that his dedication to the process is paying off.

In his own words, the socialite made it clear that he is not slowing down.

He wrote:

"I Can Now Fit In On A XL Pyjamas Given To Me On @emirates First Class, It's Feels So Good Honestly Because Thats What I Mean When I Said Go Hard Or Go Home, I'm Ready For Whatever Wey Go Turn Me Big Baller. You Can Actually Be What You Wanna Be. When I'm Done With This Weight Loss I Wan Know Wetin Una Go Use Yab Me Again 😂"

He signed off the post with the hashtag #SlimP, a cheeky nod to his leaner new look and a playful jab at anyone who may have previously teased him about his size.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Foluke Daramola fired back at critics mocking her new look after weight loss.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares motivational message as he shows off weight loss progress. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The video of Cubana Chiefpriest showing off his weight loss progress is below:

Fans React to His New Look

The comments section on Instagram filled up quickly, with supporters rallying behind the socialite's transformation.

@tiannahsplacempire wrote:

"Im proud of you , it's so bold to take this step , you look fit already 👌👌👌👌👌 looks really good no cap."

@ihemenancy commented:

"This weight loss looks so good on you 🙌"

@iam_cooljenney reacted:

"One and only cp ❤️❤️ this your weightloss is really working ooo 😍"

@bycstoreabuja said:

"Our 2xl white singlet will look so good on your new body"

@radicalevangelist_ wrote:

"Ya nice one ☝️ cP but above all I want you all to know that Jesus Christ died for all and salvation is for everyone"

Chiefpriest denied entry at Davido's concert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a concert video from the Afro Plus Festival in Maryland set social media alight after it appeared to show Cubana Chiefpriest getting turned away at the backstage entrance while escorting Davido's wife, Chioma.

The festival took place at Northwest Stadium in Maryland, USA, on 4 September 2026, and what was meant to be a routine moment quickly became the talk of the internet.

In the footage, Chiefpriest was seen walking hand-in-hand with Chioma towards the backstage area. When the pair reached the restricted entry point, security allowed Chioma through but stopped Chiefpriest from going any further.

Source: Legit.ng