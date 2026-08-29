Bella Okagbue's legal team reportedly served Sheggz a pre-action notice over an alleged breach of promise to marry and domestic abuse claims

The lawyers are also demanding repayment of money allegedly borrowed by Sheggz during their relationship, reportedly exceeding £10,000 and ₦19 million

The reported legal move has sparked heated debate online, with many questioning whether Bella can provide enough evidence to support her claims

The fallout between former Big Brother Naija couple Bella Okagbue and Sheggz appears to have moved beyond social media drama and into the courtroom, as reports circulating online claim that Bella's lawyers have issued Sheggz a pre-action notice.

The notice reportedly covers several serious allegations, including a breach of promise to marry and domestic abuse during their relationship.

Bella Okagbue's legal team reportedly served Sheggz a pre-action notice over an alleged breach of promise to marry. Photos: Bella/Sheggz.

Source: Instagram

Alleged Debt at the Centre of Legal Demands

Beyond the relationship-related claims, Bella's legal team is said to be pursuing the recovery of funds allegedly borrowed by Sheggz while the two were together.

Reports suggest the amount in question is substantial, reportedly exceeding £10,000 and ₦19 million combined.

The lawyers are said to have formally requested that Sheggz address the outstanding debt alongside the other allegations connected to their time as a couple.

The reported legal action has ignited considerable debate across social media platforms, with many users weighing in on the likelihood of Bella succeeding with the breach of promise to marry claim in particular.

Read the pre-action notice here:

Reactions trail Bella's pre-action notice

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@lala_george22 stated:

"Hahahaha Omo Mehn!!! I didn’t know we could sue for breaching to marry us ooo Anyways we learn everyday."

@memora_akondo noted:

"Sometime ago there were posts circulating about how you can sue a girl for collecting your money for transport fare and not showing up. I wonder why people are shocked about this breach of promise to marry."

@reminee_oreo shared:

"Some people here are so quick to respond without taking the time to read everything. She mentioned quite an extensive list here, including domestic violence. From everything she shared, it’s clear she really endured a lot. Thank God she didn’t marry him"

Bella's lawyers are demanding repayment of money allegedly borrowed by Sheggz during their relationship. Photo: Bella.

Source: Instagram

BBNaija Bella’s mum attacks Sheggz in leaked chats

Legit.ng earlier reported that leaked WhatsApp chats showed Bella confronting Sheggz over four years without a marriage proposal, demanding he let her go.

Bella's mother, furious at the situation, threatened to show Sheggz her wrath and cursed him with no peace or fulfilment.

Sheggz broke his silence on the breakup, revealing he had purchased a ring, but the relationship ended in January 2026.

Source: Legit.ng