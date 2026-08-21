Leaked WhatsApp chats showed Bella confronting Sheggz over four years without a marriage proposal, demanding he let her go

Bella's mother, furious at the situation, threatened to show Sheggz her wrath and cursed him with no peace or fulfilment

Sheggz broke his silence on the breakup, revealing he had purchased a ring, but the relationship ended in January 2026

Fresh details are emerging about the painful split between BBNaija couple Sheggz and Bella, and this time, it's not just the former lovebirds exchanging words; Bella's mother has waded into the matter with a storm of her own.

New WhatsApp chats linked to the former couple have surfaced online, revealing the tension that had been brewing behind the scenes.

Bella’s mum lays heavy curses on Sheggz in leaked chats over broken promises. Credit: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

In the messages, Bella made her frustration clear, telling Sheggz that she could no longer maintain the warmth of a romantic relationship without a concrete commitment from him.

"It's been 4 years. You should know whether you want to marry me or not. If you are still uncertain, then it's not me!! You can't keep wasting my time; you can let me go," she reportedly wrote.

Bella's Mother Threatens Sheggz

The situation took a fiercer turn when Bella's mother stepped into the conversation. In chats also believed to have been leaked, she made it abundantly clear that she would not stand by while her daughter was strung along.

Invoking her position as a widow, Bella's mother vowed that Sheggz would face serious consequences for what she described as years of broken promises.

"I will show you that I'm a widow, and no man would deceive my daughter for 4 years and embarrass her this way. There shall be no peace, no rest, and no fulfilment in your life. You promised my daughter marriage for years; how do you expect to have peace?" she reportedly wrote.

Bella’s mum furious with Sheggz over failed promises as private chats surface. Credit: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

Sheggz Speaks on the Breakup

For his part, Sheggz has not remained silent. He publicly confirmed that the relationship ended in January 2026, and that efforts to patch things up afterwards did not yield any results. He was equally firm in stating that there was no infidelity on his part.

Sheggz revealed that he had gone as far as purchasing a ring, underscoring that his desire to make the relationship work was genuine. He also acknowledged that Bella's family had every right to their feelings, saying he respects them nonetheless.

In a follow-up statement, he sought to clarify that he never intended to paint Bella in a negative light. According to him, the two shared authentic love and mutual respect during the course of their relationship, and he did not want their story reduced to accusations or conjecture.

The BBNaija couple first became a fan favourite during their time in the Big Brother Naija house, where their chemistry captured widespread attention.

See the series of WhatsApp chats between Sheggz and Bella's mum:

BBNaija's Phyna hails Bella over troll's comment

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Phyna was happy with the kind of clapback her friend and colleague gave a troll who abused her.

A lady, known as Jessica, had posted a video of Bella singing. She attempted to mock the reality star because of her vocal texture. Bella had to curse her and her unborn children in a lengthy post.

Reacting to the outburst, Phyna rated Bella's response and said she was giving her 10 for it.

Source: Legit.ng