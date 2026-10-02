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UK Publishes Full List of 38 Countries Exempt From ATAS Certificate Requirements
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UK Publishes Full List of 38 Countries Exempt From ATAS Certificate Requirements

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • The UK government published the names of countries whose citizens are exempt from Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) requirements for certain jobs
  • The list covers 38 countries across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, with no African nation included
  • The exemption means citizens of these countries do not need to obtain an ATAS certificate before taking up certain roles in the UK

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The United Kingdom has released the official list of countries whose nationals are not required to obtain an Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) certificate for certain jobs, and no African country made the cut.

The UK government stated on its official website: "Nationals of the following countries are exempt from the ATAS requirement and therefore do not require an ATAS certificate."

Full list of ATAS-exempt countries

A total of 38 countries appear on the exemption list. The countries are:

1. Australia

2. Austria

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3. Belgium

4. Bulgaria

5. Canada

6. Croatia

7. Republic of Cyprus

8. Czech Republic

9. Denmark

10. Estonia

11. Finland

12. France

13. Germany

14. Greece

15. Hungary

16. Iceland

17. Ireland

18. Italy

19. Japan

20. Latvia

21. Liechtenstein

22. Lithuania

23. Luxembourg

24. Malta

25. Netherlands

26. New Zealand

27. Norway

28. Poland

29. Portugal

30. Republic of Korea

31. Romania

32. Singapore

33. Slovakia

34. Slovenia

35. Spain

36. Sweden

37. Switzerland

38. United States of America

What the ATAS exemption means

The ATAS certificate is a clearance requirement introduced by the UK government for individuals intending to study or work in certain sensitive subject areas, particularly those with potential defence and security implications. Nationals from countries not on this list must apply for and obtain the certificate before taking up qualifying roles or university places in the United Kingdom.

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The exemption list is dominated by European nations, with a significant representation of former European Union member states and current European Economic Area countries. Outside Europe, only Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, and the United States of America are included.

Notably, no country from Africa, Latin America, or the broader Middle East and North Africa region features on the list, meaning citizens from those parts of the world remain subject to the full ATAS application process when seeking certain positions in the UK.

UK lists 2 rights for adult visa holders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had outlined two activities foreigners with an Adult Dependent Relative visa can engage in while staying in Britain.

The visa allows holders to work, including through self-employment and voluntary work, and study, subject to the Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) condition where applicable.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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