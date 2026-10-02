UK Publishes Full List of 38 Countries Exempt From ATAS Certificate Requirements
- The UK government published the names of countries whose citizens are exempt from Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) requirements for certain jobs
- The list covers 38 countries across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, with no African nation included
- The exemption means citizens of these countries do not need to obtain an ATAS certificate before taking up certain roles in the UK
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The United Kingdom has released the official list of countries whose nationals are not required to obtain an Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) certificate for certain jobs, and no African country made the cut.
The UK government stated on its official website: "Nationals of the following countries are exempt from the ATAS requirement and therefore do not require an ATAS certificate."
Full list of ATAS-exempt countries
A total of 38 countries appear on the exemption list. The countries are:
1. Australia
2. Austria
3. Belgium
4. Bulgaria
5. Canada
6. Croatia
7. Republic of Cyprus
8. Czech Republic
9. Denmark
10. Estonia
11. Finland
12. France
13. Germany
14. Greece
15. Hungary
16. Iceland
17. Ireland
18. Italy
19. Japan
20. Latvia
21. Liechtenstein
22. Lithuania
23. Luxembourg
24. Malta
25. Netherlands
26. New Zealand
27. Norway
28. Poland
29. Portugal
30. Republic of Korea
31. Romania
32. Singapore
33. Slovakia
34. Slovenia
35. Spain
36. Sweden
37. Switzerland
38. United States of America
What the ATAS exemption means
The ATAS certificate is a clearance requirement introduced by the UK government for individuals intending to study or work in certain sensitive subject areas, particularly those with potential defence and security implications. Nationals from countries not on this list must apply for and obtain the certificate before taking up qualifying roles or university places in the United Kingdom.
The exemption list is dominated by European nations, with a significant representation of former European Union member states and current European Economic Area countries. Outside Europe, only Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, and the United States of America are included.
Notably, no country from Africa, Latin America, or the broader Middle East and North Africa region features on the list, meaning citizens from those parts of the world remain subject to the full ATAS application process when seeking certain positions in the UK.
UK lists 2 rights for adult visa holders
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had outlined two activities foreigners with an Adult Dependent Relative visa can engage in while staying in Britain.
The visa allows holders to work, including through self-employment and voluntary work, and study, subject to the Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) condition where applicable.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng