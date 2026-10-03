Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong pointed to a specific structural problem he believes has held Nigerian football back

Troost-Ekong shared his views on Eric Chelle's appointment and what it could mean for the Super Eagles going forward

The ex-captain warned that talent alone is not enough for Nigeria to compete at the highest level of football again

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to prioritise consistency from the top of the organisation down to the players, saying that structural gaps have long been papered over by raw talent.

Troost-Ekong made the remarks as Nigerian football continues to face scrutiny following a series of disappointing results in high-stakes matches, despite the country producing a steady stream of quality players across Europe and beyond.

William Troost-Ekong advises NFF on how to fix Nigerian football. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

The defender said the current moment demands honest reflection from everyone involved in the game's administration.

"We're at a point where we need to see some consistency, I think, from the top down, talking from the federation to the coach to this group of players," he said on beIN Sport.

Troost-Ekong urges NFF to maximise talent

Troost-Ekong acknowledged the talent within the Super Eagles squad but argued that ability on its own cannot substitute for proper planning and organisation.

"I think the talent is there in abundance. I think what we're seeing now is still some uncertainty about how things are prepared for the team," he said.

He welcomed the NFF's decision to give head coach Eric Chelle a long-term mandate, including oversight of the Olympic team, describing it as a step in the right direction.

"I think that appointing Eric Chelle now for the long term has been the right thing to do. He's also in charge of the Olympic team. So that consistency is number one," Troost-Ekong said.

The former captain was direct about what he believes Nigeria must change to stop falling short in crucial competitions.

"The team needs the structure and the backbone, and we can't just rely on the talent alone because I think we've managed to cover a lot of gaps over the years. So you need to make sure that you give yourself the best opportunity to win," he said.

Troost-Ekong expressed cautious optimism that the current setup, if maintained, could finally deliver consistent results for the Super Eagles in the 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign.

"With this coach, hopefully they can find some consistency and take the qualifiers seriously from the beginning. And then I think we're all going to see some great things from Nigeria again," he added.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for two consecutive World Cups and the Super Falcons missed out on next year's Women's World Cup.

The men's team are now in real danger of missing out on next year’s AFCON unless they turn the qualifying campaign around, as noted by London Evening Standard.

What Nigeria need to qualify

Legit.ng previously analysed what Nigeria needs to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations after the disappointing 3-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau.

The Super Eagles are in a tricky situation because only one team qualifies from Group L because of co-host Tanzania, and they must finish in first place.

Source: Legit.ng