The UK government published a list of professionals permitted to accept paid engagements while in Britain on a visit visa

The list covers seven categories of professionals, ranging from academics and lawyers to artists, athletes, and public speakers

Each permitted paid engagement comes with specific conditions, including the requirement for a formal invitation from a recognised UK organisation

The United Kingdom has released the official list of professionals who may accept paid engagements while visiting Britain on a visit visa, clarifying which categories of workers are permitted to earn during their stay without requiring a separate work visa.

The details appear on the UK government's official immigration guidance, outlining seven distinct professional categories along with the specific conditions attached to each.

UK explains 7 professionals allowed to take paid engagements. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Peter Byrne - PA Images/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

UK visit visa: Professions permitted

Academics Lecturers and subject experts Overseas pilot examiners Qualified lawyers Professional artists, entertainers, and musicians Professional sportspersons Speaker

Key conditions that apply across all categories

A formal invitation is central to every permitted category. In each case, the professional must be invited by a specific type of recognised UK organisation relevant to their field.

Activities that go beyond the defined scope of each category, such as filling a permanent or ongoing role, would fall outside the scope of a visit visa and would require a different immigration route.

UK names workers who cannot bring family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government clarified which Skilled Worker visa holders cannot bring their partners and children to live with them.

The guidance stated that workers sponsored for positions below graduate level are generally not allowed to bring dependants to the UK.

Source: Legit.ng