Moyo Lawal reacts to man’s comments about her viral content with ex-lover

An X user identified as @guzu_p attacked Moyo Lawal on September 28, 2026, referencing her 2023 leaked bedroom video and calling her past her prime

The Nollywood actress pushed back hard, explaining how she built her career through auditions and mainly worked with female producers

Lawal also addressed the man behind the leaked content, claiming she left him and he tried to destroy her in retaliation

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has hit back at an X user who mocked her age, brought up her 2023 leaked bedroom video and accused her of blocking younger women from opportunities in the entertainment industry.

The attack came from an X user with the handle @guzu_p, who posted a scathing comment on 28 September 2026 targeting the actress.

Moyo Lawal responds as man makes revelation about her viral content with former lover. Credit: @moyolawalofficial

Source: Instagram

In his post, he described her as someone who had "passed her prime" and accused her of refusing to step back from the industry.

He wrote: "An industry whorre with he tape all over the internet who has passed her prime, yet has refused to retire and give room to upcoming hoes. A selfish bed to bed midfielder who has refused to hang her pants as a whoore veteran."

Moyo Lawal sets record straight on her career

Lawal wasted no time responding, and her reply challenged nearly every claim in the post.

She questioned whether the attack was triggered simply by how good she looks, and firmly rejected any suggestion that her success in the industry was tied to sleeping with men.

She pointed out that her career began in television and that subsequent roles came through mass auditions, not connections built in beds. She also noted that the majority of producers she worked with were women.

Lawal also addressed the origin of the 2023 leaked video without shying away from it. She described the man involved as someone whose ego could not survive losing her, and suggested he resorted to trying to ruin her after the relationship ended.

In her words: "Your reasons for typing this nonsense is because I look amazing? Because I left a man whose feeble brain could not deal with losing me and he tried to destroy me in the process? Industry?? Uncle, I came from TV oooh, my first job was with a married couple, my jobs after that were obtained through mass auditioning and I mainly worked with female producers… me and sleeping around has absolutely nothing in common sir… so a sexxy woman who is not married is automatically sleeping around??? lol ask about me… taaa… rubbish talk…. I am positive I have not even had as many partners as your current partner whatever AGE the person may be!."

Lawal's message to men who attack women online

In a follow-up post, the actress widened her response beyond the single user, taking aim at men who weaponise a woman's sexuality online.

She argued that the same men who hurl insults often end up with partners whose private lives are far from the image they project publicly.

She added: "All this weak men throwing foolish words around, I am positive that in my entire lifetime, I have not had as many partners as their current partners, whatever AGE that person might be…. It's ironic that such men usually end up with highly promiscuous women that just look *respectable. Abeg get away flies."

Lawal has faced repeated public scrutiny since the 2023 leak but has consistently refused to retreat from the spotlight, continuing to be vocal about her experiences on social media.

Fans react as Moyo Lawal responds to man’s remarks about her viral content with ex-lover. Photo: moyolawalofficial

Source: Instagram

Moyo Lawal addresses leaked bedroom video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Moyo Lawal reacted to her leaked bedroom video that surfaced in 2023.

She said the incident affected her career badly and forced her to step back while dealing with the backlash and public judgment.

The actress later shared that she avoided interviews during that period and credited her friends and family for supporting her through the difficult time.

Source: Legit.ng