A loved-up video of singer Lojay and Davido's cousin Folashade Adeleke grooving to his new song caught widespread attention online

Chioma Adeleke jumped into the comments, addressing Davido's cousin by her first name, which sparked debate among fans

A netizen called out Chioma over her comment, saying she should show more respect to her in-law

A new video of singer Lojay and Folashade Adeleke grooving to his latest single, Money Lingo, has set social media buzzing, and the reactions from some of Nigeria's biggest names only added fuel to the fire.

The clip, shared on Instagram on Wednesday, September 30, featured Folashade Adeleke, the cousin of Afrobeats heavyweight Davido, vibing closely with Lojay to the new release. The moment quickly gained traction, drawing comments from several notable figures including Davido himself and singer Olamide.

Chioma reacts to video of Davido’s cousin and Lojay grooving to a song. Credit: davido/lojaymusic

Source: Instagram

Chioma drops a simple comment that sparked debate

Among those who reacted was Chioma Adeleke, Davido's wife, who kept her comment brief by simply writing "Sade," a shortened version of Folashade's name. While it appeared to be a casual, lighthearted remark, not everyone saw it that way.

Folashade responded warmly to Chioma's comment, but one observant fan was quick to call out the style of address, arguing that Chioma should have been more respectful given that Folashade is her in-law.

The viral video of Lojay and Folashade Adeleke is below:

A screenshot of Chioma's comment and reaction is below:

Reactions trail Chioma's comment on Davido's cousin's page. Credit: thechefchi

Source: Instagram

Fans divided over Chioma's comment

The back-and-forth in the Instagram comment section drew a range of reactions from followers:

@samsung.matthew wrote:

"@thechefchi aunty chef 👨‍🍳 con bless ur boy na ❤️"

@_morounranti_01 commented:

"@thechefchi your in-law…….!!! Just add some respect Aunti Sade.!!"

@sweet_phabian fired back:

"@_morounranti_01 you think say na your village ahe Dey? 😂😂😂dem no Dey do that rubbish for their level, what an obsolete mentality"

The entire exchange has kept fans talking, with opinions split over whether Chioma's casual address was perfectly normal among close family or a lapse in courtesy.

Davido gushes over his wife, Chioma

Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido recently gave fans another glimpse into his relationship with his wife, Chioma Adeleke, after sharing a video of her on his Instagram story on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

In the clip, Chioma showed off her bone-straight hairstyle while admiring herself, prompting a sweet reaction from her husband. Davido gushed over Chioma as he shared the moment with his followers.

Source: Legit.ng