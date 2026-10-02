Popular Afrobeats singer D'Banj donated three fully branded Sienna space buses to lawyer and politician Pelumi Olajengbesi

D'Banj had contacted Olajengbesi two weeks earlier under the guise of needing a branding contact for his CREAM project

The surprise gesture added to a wave of high-profile support for Olajengbesi's 2027 House of Reps bid

Afrobeats legend D'Banj has thrown his weight behind politician Pelumi Olajengbesi's 2027 legislative ambition in a gesture that caught even the recipient off guard.

The singer, whose real name is Dapo Oyebanjo, presented three brand-new, fully branded Sienna space buses to Olajengbesi in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

D’banj presents campaign vehicles to Osun House of Reps candidate Pelumi Olajengbesi. Photo: iambangalee/pelumi.olajengbesi

Source: Instagram

Pelumi Olajengbesi is running for the Oriade-Obokun Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

The politician shared news of the donation on his Instagram page on Friday, October 2, 2026, tagging the singer directly and describing the moment as a genuine surprise.

According to Olajengbesi, D'Banj had reached out to him roughly two weeks before the vehicles arrived, asking for the contact details of his campaign branding team.

The politician assumed the request was connected to D'Banj's CREAM project, an initiative focused on empowering young creatives, and passed along the contact without a second thought.

He had no idea what was coming. The Sienna buses showed up in Osogbo fully branded for his campaign, and when Olajengbesi called D'Banj to ask what was going on, the singer kept his response brief.

In his own words, Olajengbesi recounted the exchange:

"About two weeks ago, my great brother, the Koko Master himself @iambangalee, called me and asked me to help him get the contact of the person who does my campaign branding, that he needed to brand a vehicle for his CREAM project designed for young creatives. So, I simply shared the contact with him. However, yesterday, I received a surprise, three fully branded Sienna space buses from D'banj in Osogbo. I immediately called him. His response was simple, 'It's my token of support.' Wow! Oluwami! Bangalee, I do not take this for granted. This is love. This is huge support. Thank you for standing with me and for believing in this journey."

D’banj donates campaign vehicles to Pelumi Olajengbesi ahead of the 2027 Osun House of Reps election. Photo: iambangalee/pelumi.olajengbesi

Source: Instagram

Growing support for Olajengbesi's 2027 House of Reps bid

The donation places D'Banj among a growing list of notable figures backing Olajengbesi's political ambitions.

Afrobeats star Davido had previously endorsed the lawyer's candidacy.

Olajengbesi, who turned 40 in August 2026, is no stranger to Osun State politics.

He served as campaign spokesman during Governor Ademola Adeleke's successful re-election bid on August 15, 2026, and is the convener of the Imole Grassroots Mobilisation Network in the state.

He also previously contested the same Oriade-Obokun Federal Constituency seat back in 2019.

Check out Pelumi Olajegbesi's Instagram post acknowledging D'banj's vehicle donations below:

D’banj calls for P-Square reconciliation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that D’banj urged P-Square twins Peter and Paul Okoye to resolve their bitter feud, saying there was still a chance for reconciliation.

The Afrobeats star said his conversation with Peter during a flight left him concerned and stressed that the twins’ valuable music catalogue made finding a solution important.

D’Banj also called for intervention from a respected mentor, national figure or institution to help the brothers reach an agreement.

Source: Legit.ng