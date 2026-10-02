New Zealand's immigration authority has published the minimum salary thresholds required for residents who want to sponsor parents to live in the country

The figures are based on multiples of the NZ median wage, starting at 1.5x for one parent and rising with each additional parent sponsored

A single sponsor bringing six parents to New Zealand must earn at least NZD $291,200 annually under rules effective from 30 April 2026

New Zealand has published updated salary requirements that residents must meet to sponsor parents for a Parent Resident Visa, with the figures revealing just how much earning power is needed to bring family members into the country.

New Zealand released the income thresholds applicable from 30 April 2026, outlining a tiered structure tied directly to the national median wage. The requirements apply to sponsors and cover scenarios ranging from one parent to as many as six.

New Zealand shares income conditions for sponsoring 1 to 6 parents. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

How New Zealand calculates the income threshold

The formula is straightforward: a single sponsor must earn at least 1.5 times the NZ median wage to bring in one parent, with an additional 0.5 times the median wage required for every extra parent added to the application.

With the NZ median wage currently set at NZD $72,800 (N54,247,249):

- A sponsor bringing one parent must earn no less than NZD $109,200 (N81,370,873) per year.

- Sponsoring two parents pushes that figure to NZD $145,600 (N108,494,497).

- Three parents require NZD $182,000 (N135,702,840).

- For sponsors looking to bring four parents, the threshold rises to NZD $218,400 (N162,870,408).

- Five parents demand NZD $254,800 (N190,037,976) annually.

- A sponsor bringing six parents to New Zealand must demonstrate an annual income of at least NZD $291,200 (N217,205,544).

What sponsors need to know before applying

Beyond meeting the income threshold, sponsors must also account for several other assessment factors. These include whether there is one sponsor or two, the total number of parents being sponsored, and which two 12-month periods will be used for the income assessment. The median wage figure applied is whichever rate was in effect on the final day of each of those assessment periods.

The Parent Resident Visa is part of New Zealand's broader family reunification framework, designed to allow adult children who are citizens or residents of New Zealand to bring elderly parents to live with them permanently. The income requirements are intended to ensure that sponsors have sufficient financial capacity to support the parents they bring into the country without placing strain on public resources.

Full details of the sponsorship income calculation are available on the Immigration New Zealand website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that a New Zealand-based Nigerian man narrated how nine skills landed him a job in the country.

New Zealand to delete unfinished visa applications

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that New Zealand announced a move to shift 20 visitor visa categories to its enhanced online system, including the key deadlines for applicants with unfinished drafts.

Applicants who miss the October 8 deadline will have their drafts permanently deleted and must start again. Those who have already submitted an application can continue using the old system while they await a decision.

Source: Legit.ng