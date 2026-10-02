Rick Ross voluntarily surrendered to Miami Beach police on Thursday, October 1, 2026, facing battery charges

The charges stemmed from an alleged incident at his Star Island home on August 28 involving a woman who reported injuries to police

After posting a $5,000 bond, Ross walked out of jail and addressed reporters directly, firmly denying all allegations against him

Rick Ross has spoken publicly for the first time since his arrest in Miami Beach, Florida, on domestic violence-related charges, calling the accusations against him entirely fabricated.

The rapper, born William Leonard Roberts II, voluntarily turned himself in to Miami Beach police in the early hours of Thursday, October 1, 2026, and was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre at approximately 6:10 a.m.

Rick Ross addresses allegations following Miami Beach arrest over battery charges. Photo: richforever

Source: Instagram

He was charged with felony battery by strȧngulation and misdemeanour battery.

The 50-year-old's arrest stemmed from an alleged incident at his Star Island residence on August 28.

What Rick Ross arrest affidavit said

A woman identified only by her initials, J.K., told police that a dispute with Rick Ross escalated after he confronted her about an Instagram photo.

She alleged that he struck her and restricted her breathing, leaving her with a split or bloodied lip.

She approached Miami Beach police on September 29 and provided photographs of the alleged injuries.

The allegations surfaced around the same time Ross' former girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, publicly accused him of physical abuse on social media, sharing images of a similar injury.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed whether every social media claim is connected to the criminal case.

The rapper's legal team has rejected all accusations, pointing to the weeks-long gap between the alleged incident and the police report.

Rick Ross speaks after release from jail following arrest over battery allegations. Photo: richforever

Source: Instagram

Rick Ross Speaks After Posting Bond

Rick Ross appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer, where his attorney entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

The judge ordered him to stay away from the alleged victim. He posted a bond reported at $5,000 before walking out of jail to address waiting reporters.

While in his car after his release, the American rapper said:

"I am totally innocent of the fabricated allegations made against myself. I repeat, I am totally innocent with these fabricated allegations made against myself. I have an amazing team, and they're such an amazing team, and I'm totally confident that these fabricated allegations will be laid to rest."

Despite the weight of the situation, Rick Ross shifted quickly to lighter territory, telling reporters he planned to fly to Dubai on Friday, October 2, then travel to Paris on Saturday.

He joked that when he returned on Sunday, he wanted "a big plate of rigatoni, heavy marinara."

He also used the moment to promote his new album, encouraging people to watch the music video for his recently released single "Do It One Time" featuring DJ Nasty and Young Breed.

Rick Ross is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on October 22, 2026.

Watch Rick Ross speak about his arrest in the X video below:

Rick Ross names his favourite in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rick Ross said he was proud of some people in Nigeria.

He shared his top five favourite African artistes during a question-and-answer session with his fans, and also expressed his love for President Bola Tinubu.

Two Nigerian musicians made the list, and it has created a massive stir on social media.

Source: Legit.ng