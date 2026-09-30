Nollywood actress Judy Austin was taunted by a crowd outside the High Court of the FCT in Abuja on Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Judy Austin had filed a ₦1 billion lawsuit against her in-law Rita Edochie, demanding damages, a public apology and other reliefs

Unlike Judy, Rita Edochie arrived at court with visible supporters, including fans who reportedly travelled from abroad to stand by her

Nollywood actress Judy Austin found herself at the centre of a hostile reception outside an Abuja courthouse on Tuesday, 29 September 2026, as a crowd confronted her following proceedings in her ongoing legal battle against actress and in-law Rita Edochie.

The two women appeared before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory for the latest hearing in a case Judy initiated after filing a writ of summons against Rita.

Women’s reaction to Judy Austin outside courtroom sparks online buzz. Credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

The suit seeks ₦1 billion in damages alongside a retraction, a public apology, ₦50 million in additional relief, and 10 per cent post-judgment interest, among other claims.

Crowd confronts Judy Austin at court

Videos that circulated online showed Judy arriving at and departing from the court premises.

As she made her way out, she was reportedly met by a group of people who wasted no time expressing their displeasure.

In footage from the scene, those gathered outside could be heard calling out, "Husband snatcher, who is taking her in-law to court?" The sharp rebuke drew significant attention, with many noting the atmosphere outside the courthouse was anything but calm.

Contrasting Support for Both Actresses

The day's proceedings also highlighted a striking difference in the support each woman commanded. Rita Edochie arrived accompanied by a visible group of backers, including fans who reportedly made the journey from abroad specifically to show solidarity with her.

Judy Austin’s courtroom appearance takes unexpected turn as women boo her. Credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Judy, on the other hand, attended the hearing without her husband, Yul Edochie, and without any notable entourage by her side. The contrast was not lost on observers, and it quickly became a talking point as the courtroom photographs and video clips spread across social media.

The legal dispute between the two actresses continues to draw widespread public interest, with each development reigniting conversations about the circumstances surrounding the case.

Watching the disturbing scene Judy encountered at court:

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin over post

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters by accusing her of hypocrisy and snatching another woman's husband.

Rita Edochie mocked the younger actress for attempting to lecture people on tradition while consistently engaging in actions that contradict basic decency.

Source: Legit.ng