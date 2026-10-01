Mohbad’s family has secured a major step in its continued search for answers nearly three years after his death

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has approved the family’s request for a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death

The case has now been handed to the Special Enquiry Bureau, with a representative of the Aloba family

The family of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has made another move in its quest to unravel what happened before his death.

The family’s lawyer, Oladayo Ogungbe, disclosed in a statement issued on September 29, 2026, that the Inspector-General of Police had approved their request for a fresh investigation, reports The PUNCH.

According to him, the family submitted its petition on April 14, while it was received at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on May 7.

Mohbad’s family secures a major step in its continued search for answers nearly three years after his death. Photos: @iammohbad/IG.

Source: Instagram

IGP sends case to Lagos

According to The Sun Newspaper, the petition reportedly highlighted concerns about issues identified during the earlier investigation and called for a fresh examination of the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

Following the request, the IGP directed that the matter be forwarded to the Lagos State Police Command for further action.

The family was later informed that the case had been assigned to officers of the Special Enquiry Bureau.

Mohbad's family representative meets investigators

Ogungbe said a representative of the Aloba family had already been invited by the new team and had commenced discussions with the officers handling the investigation.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, aged 27.

His death left many unanswered questions and prompted investigations by the police and other authorities.

Now, with a fresh investigation underway, attention will be on what the new team uncovers and whether it will provide answers to the questions that have remained since 2023.

IGP Tunji Disu approves the family’s request for a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death. Photo: Tunji Disu.

Source: Twitter

Mohbad's father accuses Wunmi of killing his son

Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who is Mohbad's mother.

In a video that surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son was responsible for the singer's death.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she killed him, she could not kill all his family.

Source: Legit.ng