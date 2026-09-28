Jazzma Kendrick has accused American rapper Rick Ross of physically assaulting her during their relationship

The model shared photos of an injured and swollen lip while recalling what she described as the moment she decided to leave

Kendrick also urged women experiencing physical abuse in relationships to prioritise their safety and walk away

American rapper Rick Ross’ girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, has made a serious allegation against the music star, claiming he physically assaulted her during their relationship.

Kendrick shared the allegation through a series of Instagram Stories, where she posted photos showing what appeared to be an injured and swollen lip, reports American tabloid Complex.

Jazzma Kendrick accuses American rapper Rick Ross of physically assaulting her during their relationship. Photos: @vibe/IG.

Source: Instagram

While reflecting on the alleged incident, Kendrick described the rapper as viewing her as a “punching bag” and identified the reported assault as the point when she decided to end the relationship.

“The day Rick busted my lips, and the day I left,” she wrote.

Kendrick did not provide further details about the alleged incident in the posts.

She also used her platform to issue a warning to women who may find themselves in relationships where physical violence occurs.

According to The People, Kendrick urged women not to remain with a partner who becomes physically abusive, stressing the importance of personal safety.

“If a man hits you one time, he will do it again. Don’t give him the opportunity. Value your life and leave,” she wrote.

She further said that a man who physically harms his partner does not truly love her.

The allegation comes months after Ross and Kendrick reportedly rekindled their relationship in 2026 following an earlier split in 2025.

The pair had been publicly linked again in recent months before Kendrick's latest posts brought renewed attention to their relationship.

Rick Ross had rekindled his relationship with Kendrick in 2026 following an earlier split in 2025. @rickross/IG.

Source: Instagram

Rick Ross names his favourite in Nigeria

Legit.ng had reported that Rick Ross said he was proud of some people in Nigeria.

He shared his top five favourite African artistes during a question-and-answer session with his fans, and also expressed his love for President Bola Tinubu.

Two Nigerian musicians made the list, and it has created a massive stir on social media.

Source: Legit.ng