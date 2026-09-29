Gospel singer Sound of Salem Joel Ogebe broke his silence on Apostle Arome Osayi's sermon about Nigeria's divine calling

The sermon sparked fierce pushback from social media activist VeryDarkMan and commentator Solomon Buchi, who challenged the cleric's position

Apostle Arome argued that Nigeria carries a unique spiritual mandate tied to end-time revival, far beyond its economic struggles

Gospel singer Sound of Salem Joel Ogebe has added his voice to the growing conversation sparked by Apostle Arome Osayi's recent sermon on Nigeria's spiritual identity.

Joel Adole reacts to Apostle Arome’s controversial sermon, makes bold statement about Nigeria. Credit: @prophetjoelogebe, @apostlearome

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Ogebe offered a measured but supportive stance, writing: "

Yes, we have a calling to be a praying nation and generation, and yes, we will keep praying…you have never stopped the church from building, and you have empowered many to build. We love and celebrate Apostle Arome Osayi."

What Apostle Arome Osayi Said

The sermon that set off the debate saw Apostle Arome Osayi make a sweeping case for Nigeria's divine purpose.

Rather than viewing the country through the lens of economic hardship or political instability, he urged his audience to see Nigeria as carrying a unique spiritual mandate, one that God intends to use in global end-time affairs.

He cautioned against measuring Nigeria's worth by the standards of manufacturing giants such as China, arguing instead that each nation holds a distinct covenant with God. In his words:

"Our calling as a nation is revival. God wants to generate something from here that He will export to the nations of the world. This is His covenant with this nation. We are a key player, we are a stakeholder in end time matters. We are not seeing beyond the Naira, we are not seeing beyond Aso Rock. He is using the ground to mature you so that He can send you to the place where you will manifest the strength of your scepter. We will not retreat! We will not surrender."

VDM and Solomon Buchi push back

The sermon drew swift criticism from two prominent voices. Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, argued that Nigeria's fixation on miracles has come at the expense of innovation and technological advancement. While he acknowledged the intellectual capacity of Nigerians, he expressed frustration that such potential rarely translates into productive output, and he defended citizens who travel abroad for technical training before returning to contribute at home.

Social commentator Solomon Buchi approached the debate from a moral angle. He raised the uncomfortable question of how a country with one of the highest concentrations of churches in the world continues to struggle with endemic corruption and dishonesty. Buchi reflected on a time when being a Christian in Nigeria was closely associated with integrity, lamenting that this perception has eroded significantly.

The exchange highlights a debate that resurfaces frequently in Nigerian public life, centred on the relationship between religious faith and national development, with passionate voices on both sides refusing to yield ground.

See Sound of Salem Joel Ogebe's post below:

Joel Adole weighs in after Apostle Arome’s controversial message about Nigeria. Credit: @prophetjoelogebe

Source: Instagram

Apostle Arome Osayi's church member apologises for cheating

Legit.ng reported that a church member identified as Zamo Abraham mounted the pulpit to publicly confess to being unfaithful to his wife, Mbameng Christiana, in front of the congregation.

During his testimony, Zamo explained that his wife had discovered his affairs on multiple occasions, including once finding a woman identified as Gladys Pintus in his hotel room.

Despite his infidelity, he said his wife remained with him and continued to pray for him. The couple later renewed their vows, while Apostle Arome’s response to the testimony sparked widespread reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng