Peller sparked a tense moment after joking about the possibility of taking a second wife during a candid video with Jarvis

Jarvis fired back with a sharp warning that left Peller visibly caught off guard

The clip, filmed during the couple's recent trip to Canada, has been making rounds online

Peller may have thought he was being playful, but Jarvis made it very clear she was not in the mood for that particular joke.

In a video that has been circulating online, the couple were caught in a candid, back-and-forth exchange that quickly shifted from lighthearted to tense the moment Peller brought up the subject of polygamy.

Peller reveals his thoughts on marrying a second wife, and Jarvis responds. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Filmed during their recent visit to Canada, the clip captures Peller musing about the possibility of marrying a second wife, invoking Islamic practice as part of his reasoning.

Jarvis Shuts Down Peller's Second-Wife Talk

Peller appeared to be testing the waters, referencing the Muslim tradition of taking multiple wives to justify his comment.

However, Jarvis was having none of it. Her response was immediate and pointed: "When that time comes, you won't be alive to make that decision."

The delivery was sharp enough to leave Peller momentarily speechless. He had barely finished floating the idea before Jarvis essentially shut the entire conversation down with one line.

To his credit, Peller did walk portions of his comments back during the clip, insisting he was joking and that he belonged to a "nuclear family" with "nuclear rules."

He also noted that he was not genuinely advocating for polygamy, adding that marrying a second wife was not something he was used to and that being married should mean choosing peace.

Peller’s second-wife comment triggers a tense moment with Jarvis. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The Moment That Has Fans Talking

Despite Peller's attempts to clarify his stance, it was Jarvis' reaction that captured the most attention. Her response, delivered without hesitation, carried the unmistakable tone of someone who had drawn a firm line and was not about to redraw it.

The clip was shared via First Rated Media & PR Limited on Instagram, where it quickly picked up traction among fans of the couple.

Watch the viral moment between Peller and Jarvis:

Peller and Jarvis relocate to Canada

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian streamer Peller announced that he and his wife, Jarvis, were leaving Nigeria for Canada. In a video shared on X, Peller revealed that he was relocating to Canada to pursue his education, while the couple also shared emotional moments as they said goodbye to their fans.

The announcement sparked mixed reactions among fans and followers, with some celebrating the couple’s new chapter while others expressed concern about what the move could mean for Peller’s streaming career and growing presence in Nigeria’s entertainment space.

Source: Legit.ng