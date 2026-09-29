VDM landed in Nigeria on Monday, September 28, after returning from China amid his ongoing feud with Apostle Arome Osayi

The activist embraced the 'son of the devil' label his critics gave him, announcing a week dedicated to the cleric and his supporters

VDM's post caption warned that the week would be dedicated to Apostle Arome and his sympathisers

Controversial activist and Ratel President Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VDM or Verydarkman, has returned to Nigeria from China and wasted no time declaring war on Apostle Arome Osayi and those who have sided with the cleric against him.

The activist shared footage of himself at the airport after touching down in Nigeria on Monday, September 28, 2026.

VDM returns from China, makes vow about Apostle Arome as feud deepens. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@apostlearome

Source: Instagram

Rather than keeping things quiet after his trip, VDM used the moment to fire shots at his critics and renew his commitment to taking on the popular preacher.

VDM embraces "Son of the devil" tag

Critics had apparently branded VDM "son of the devil" in response to his sustained criticism of Apostle Arome Osayi. Far from being rattled by the label, the activist leaned into it fully. Speaking directly to the camera, he declared:

Apostle Arome continues trending over feud with VDM. Photo credit@apostlearome

Source: Instagram

"Son of the devil, is back. I see people call me. I see people call me. I see people call me. They say that I am son of the devil because I am calling out Apostle Arome. They say that I am the son of the devil. I am the son of the devil. I don't come back to Nigeria. They say I am cursed, I am dark."

In the caption accompanying the post, VDM made his intentions crystal clear, writing: "SON OF THE DEVIL JUST TOUCHED DOWN NAIJA… this week na me and APOSTLE AROME AND HIS SYMPATHIZERS. .this week will be dedicated to you all."

VDM vs Apostle Arome Osayi feud deepens

The exchange signals yet another escalation in what has become one of Nigeria's most talked-about online feuds. VDM has been increasingly vocal in his criticism of Apostle Arome Osayi, drawing both fierce backlash from the cleric's supporters and strong backing from those who follow the activist's work.

By publicly reclaiming the insults thrown at him and framing his return as a direct challenge to the apostle and his sympathisers, VDM appears determined to keep the pressure on throughout the week.

Here is the Instagram video of VDM speaking about the cleric:

Apostle Arome Osayi's old video resurfaces

Legit.ng reported that an old video of Apostle Arome Osayi resurfaced online on Monday, September 28, 2026, amid his ongoing feud with Verydarkman. The recording shows the cleric speaking about an outdoor meeting in Port Harcourt, where he claimed that he stopped rainfall during the gathering.

The resurfaced clip quickly drew reactions online, with many Nigerians weighing in on the claim and debating the cleric’s account. The video has also attracted renewed attention to the ongoing dispute between Apostle Arome Osayi and VeryDarkMan.

Source: Legit.ng