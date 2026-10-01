Ogogo’s Aide Azeez Onifade Speaks on Late Actor’s Stage 4 Cancer, Clears Rumours About Yinka Quadri
- Azeez Onifade, close aide to the late Ogogo, opened up about how the veteran actor's stage 4 cancer was discovered
- The aide disclosed that Ogogo remained conscious and could identify visitors right up until his final breath in hospital
- Azeez also addressed the circulating rumour about why Yinka Quadri shed tears at Ogogo's burial
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Azeez Onifade, popularly called Olu Ogogo and widely regarded as the right-hand man of the late veteran Yoruba actor Taiwo Hasan, known as Ogogo, has shed light on the circumstances surrounding the actor's death from stage 4 cancer.
Speaking in an interview with Oyinmomo TV aired on YouTube on September 30, 2026, Azeez described Ogogo as someone who took his health unusually seriously.
According to him, Ogogo would seek out any medical facility he heard about and visit within two to three days for a checkup, never dismissing even minor health concerns.
How Ogogo's cancer was discovered
According to Azeez, the trouble began when Ogogo noticed a pain in the side of his stomach and proceeded to take a series of tests.
It was Ogogo's first daughter, Rashidat, who eventually broke the news to Azeez: the final test results showed their father had cancer.
What stunned everyone, Azeez said, was the speed of its progression.
"It was only one month and one week (five weeks)," he noted, explaining that from the moment the cancer was discovered to Ogogo's death, barely five weeks had passed.
The illness had somehow jumped directly to stage four without following the expected progression through stages one, two and three, leaving those close to him bewildered.
Despite the severity of his condition, Ogogo remained mentally alert throughout his hospitalisation.
Azeez confirmed that fellow actors Jide Kosoko, Yinka Quadri, and Dele Odule visited him at the hospital, and it was Ogogo himself who authorised their entry by instructing the hospital management to allow them in.
Azeez Onifade on Islamic cleric's visit to Ogogo at the hospital with herbs
Azeez Onifade also spoke about a popular Muslim cleric known as Alfa, who brought traditional herbal medicine to the hospital.
Although Azeez permitted the cleric inside, the herbs could not be administered alongside the hospital's treatment.
He later expressed disappointment after the cleric went online and publicly discussed Ogogo's condition in detail, which resulted in Azeez himself facing backlash for granting the cleric access.
Azeez Onifade addresses rumours about Yinka Quadri's tears at Ogogo's burial
On the question of Dele Odule's closeness to Ogogo, Azeez recalled that Ogogo once told him there were only two or three people he could call in times of financial need and be certain of help.
Veteran actor Odule was one of them.
Azeez Onifade said he once witnessed Ogogo call Odule directly, telling him, "My younger brother, I am broke. I need 100K. Help me send it now," and Odule obliged without hesitation.
Azeez also moved to put to rest the rumour that Yinka Quadri's visible tears at Ogogo's burial were linked to guilt over an unresolved feud between the two.
He clarified that the dispute had long been settled before Ogogo's passing, with actor Yomi Fabiyi playing a key role by bringing both men together at his housewarming party.
There, popular Yoruba enchanter Ajobiewe helped broker peace between Ogogo and Yinka Quadri.
Azeez confirmed the two had fully reconciled and restored their friendship well before the actor's death.
Watch Ogogo’s aide Azeez Onifade speak about the late actor and his friends in the YouTube video below:
Ogogo’s October plans resurface after his death
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of late Nollywood icon Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, discussing his plans to return to Canada in October 2026 went viral after his death and burial.
The footage, shared by actor Temidayo Enitan, showed Ogogo speaking warmly with actors Azeez Onifade and Enitan about attending a wedding and staging an elaborate performance.
Ogogo died on August 23, 2026, aged 66, and was buried the following day as Nollywood stars and fans mourned him.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng