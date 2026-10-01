Azeez Onifade, close aide to the late Ogogo, opened up about how the veteran actor's stage 4 cancer was discovered

The aide disclosed that Ogogo remained conscious and could identify visitors right up until his final breath in hospital

Azeez also addressed the circulating rumour about why Yinka Quadri shed tears at Ogogo's burial

Azeez Onifade, popularly called Olu Ogogo and widely regarded as the right-hand man of the late veteran Yoruba actor Taiwo Hasan, known as Ogogo, has shed light on the circumstances surrounding the actor's death from stage 4 cancer.

Speaking in an interview with Oyinmomo TV aired on YouTube on September 30, 2026, Azeez described Ogogo as someone who took his health unusually seriously.

Ogogo’s aide Azeez Onifade addresses late actor’s cancer battle and Yinka Quadri rumours. Photo: olu_ogogo/ogogotaiwohassan/olayinkaquadrifilms

Source: Instagram

According to him, Ogogo would seek out any medical facility he heard about and visit within two to three days for a checkup, never dismissing even minor health concerns.

How Ogogo's cancer was discovered

According to Azeez, the trouble began when Ogogo noticed a pain in the side of his stomach and proceeded to take a series of tests.

It was Ogogo's first daughter, Rashidat, who eventually broke the news to Azeez: the final test results showed their father had cancer.

What stunned everyone, Azeez said, was the speed of its progression.

"It was only one month and one week (five weeks)," he noted, explaining that from the moment the cancer was discovered to Ogogo's death, barely five weeks had passed.

The illness had somehow jumped directly to stage four without following the expected progression through stages one, two and three, leaving those close to him bewildered.

Despite the severity of his condition, Ogogo remained mentally alert throughout his hospitalisation.

Azeez confirmed that fellow actors Jide Kosoko, Yinka Quadri, and Dele Odule visited him at the hospital, and it was Ogogo himself who authorised their entry by instructing the hospital management to allow them in.

Azeez Onifade on Islamic cleric's visit to Ogogo at the hospital with herbs

Azeez Onifade also spoke about a popular Muslim cleric known as Alfa, who brought traditional herbal medicine to the hospital.

Although Azeez permitted the cleric inside, the herbs could not be administered alongside the hospital's treatment.

He later expressed disappointment after the cleric went online and publicly discussed Ogogo's condition in detail, which resulted in Azeez himself facing backlash for granting the cleric access.

Ogogo’s right-hand man Azeez Onifade shares details about his cancer battle and relationship with Yinka Quadri. Photo: olu_ogogo

Source: Instagram

Azeez Onifade addresses rumours about Yinka Quadri's tears at Ogogo's burial

On the question of Dele Odule's closeness to Ogogo, Azeez recalled that Ogogo once told him there were only two or three people he could call in times of financial need and be certain of help.

Veteran actor Odule was one of them.

Azeez Onifade said he once witnessed Ogogo call Odule directly, telling him, "My younger brother, I am broke. I need 100K. Help me send it now," and Odule obliged without hesitation.

Azeez also moved to put to rest the rumour that Yinka Quadri's visible tears at Ogogo's burial were linked to guilt over an unresolved feud between the two.

He clarified that the dispute had long been settled before Ogogo's passing, with actor Yomi Fabiyi playing a key role by bringing both men together at his housewarming party.

There, popular Yoruba enchanter Ajobiewe helped broker peace between Ogogo and Yinka Quadri.

Azeez confirmed the two had fully reconciled and restored their friendship well before the actor's death.

Watch Ogogo’s aide Azeez Onifade speak about the late actor and his friends in the YouTube video below:

Ogogo’s October plans resurface after his death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of late Nollywood icon Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, discussing his plans to return to Canada in October 2026 went viral after his death and burial.

The footage, shared by actor Temidayo Enitan, showed Ogogo speaking warmly with actors Azeez Onifade and Enitan about attending a wedding and staging an elaborate performance.

Ogogo died on August 23, 2026, aged 66, and was buried the following day as Nollywood stars and fans mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng