BBNaija Season 11 housemate Keivo was disqualified in the final week after throwing a punch at fellow housemate Tram over a missing black shirt

Following his disqualification, Keivo removed BBN-related content from his Instagram grid and limited comments on his page

The move sparked mixed reactions online, with some viewers saying he is trying to distance himself from the controversy

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Victor Ikpe, known widely as Keivo, has scrubbed BBN-related posts from his Instagram page following his disqualification from the "Show Ya Sef" edition of the show.

Keivo was removed from the house during the competition's final week after a physical confrontation with fellow housemate Tram. The dispute started over a black shirt Tram alleged Keivo had taken. The argument intensified until Keivo threw the first punch, prompting other housemates and security personnel to step in. Biggie later reviewed the footage, confirmed Keivo as the aggressor, and announced his immediate disqualification, emphasising that violence has no place in the house.

New look of Keivo's Instagram page after disqualification captures attention online. Credit: keivo.oi

Source: Instagram

Keivo's Instagram activity after disqualification

A check on Keivo's Instagram page after the disqualification revealed that posts connected to his time on the show had been cleared from his grid. His visible content had shifted to lifestyle, fashion, and personal material. His bio, however, still identified him as a BBNaija11 housemate at the time of this report. He also restricted comments on the page.

BBNaija viewers react to Keivo's silent move after his disqualification. Crredit: keivo.oi

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Keivo's social media move

The clean-up drew attention from viewers on Twitter, with opinions split between those who saw it as an attempt to move past the controversy and those who felt the original altercation deserved harsher consequences.

Here are some of the reactions below:

@officialTifiola wrote:

"He can't fight that show. People close to him should let him know he's not bigger than big brother. He will always need the fame and connection."

@BigTycai said:

"He is not bigger than the show we've moved on."

@_Braimaah commented:

"As long as d Bio still there he never ready b dat."

@Firemerknee reacted:

"He forgot the Bio too 🤣🤣🤣 since he is not interested in anything BBN."

With Keivo's exit, the remaining housemates continue their push for the season's grand prize as BBNaija Season 11 heads into its final stretch.

Housemate Abi attempts voluntary exit

Legit.ng reported that the BBNaija Season 11 housemate Abi expressed feelings of being targeted by other contestants after insufficient votes prevented her from avoiding the eviction list.

Amid rising tensions, she contemplated a voluntary exit, and her action sparked intense discussions among fans, prompting urgent appeals from fellow housemates not to succumb to the pressures she faces within the competition.

Source: Legit.ng