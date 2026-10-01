Nigerian gamer RockaminX has built an audience of over 100,000 followers across social platforms after turning a childhood passion for gaming into a digital career.

RockaminX grew up playing at physical game centres in Nigeria, where talented players had no digital platform to take their skills beyond their local communities.

Improved internet access and social media platforms are now creating new opportunities for Nigerian gamers to build audiences and attract partnerships.

For years, being the best gamer in a Nigerian neighbourhood carried little weight beyond the local game centre. Talented players could dominate every FIFA match or PlayStation session, but without internet infrastructure to carry their reputation further, that skill largely stayed within four walls.

Nigerian gamer and content creator Rauqeeb Aminu, known online as RockaminX, grew up in that era.

RockaminX has turned his childhood passion for gaming into a digital career with over 100,000 followers. Photo: UGC

Source: Facebook

His love for gaming started in childhood after he and his brother received a PlayStation 1, and much of his early gaming life revolved around physical game centres, where players gathered to compete and sharpen their abilities.

Today, RockaminX has built an audience of more than 100,000 followers across social media platforms, turning what began as a boyhood hobby into a content-driven digital career.

He said:

“I turned my childhood passion into a digital career."

How the internet changed the game

The shift he represents is significant. Platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, alongside dedicated streaming services, have opened a new stage for Nigerian gamers, one that extends far beyond any game centre. A player can now record a session, post it online and connect with thousands of viewers across Nigeria and beyond.

This was not possible for the generation before RockaminX. Many talented gamers from that era never had a platform to showcase their abilities publicly.

Some stepped away from gaming as school, work and other commitments took over, not for lack of talent, but because no digital infrastructure existed to sustain or reward that talent.

From FIFA matches to online audiences, the internet has changed how Nigerian gamers build their careers. Photo: vitapix

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria's gaming future

RockaminX believes the momentum building around African gaming is only the beginning.

He said:

“The future of gaming in Africa is very bright."

He also pointed to the growing opportunities available to both gamers and content creators across the continent.

Across Nigeria, expanding internet access is helping more gamers build audiences, attract brand partnerships and participate in a wider digital entertainment economy. The gap between his generation and the one before it, he says, comes down to access.

Yesterday’s exceptional gamer might.

The games industry in Nigeria is bigger than the entertainment industry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the founder of Maliyo Games, Ugo Obi said the Games industry in Nigeria is bigger than Hollywood, Nollywood and the music industry all put together.

Speaking at the Lagos Startup Week, Ugo said his company builds games for the African market for both Android and iOS and that Nigerians are becoming better at building games.

According to him, his company is partnering with Google to create a game Bootcamp for Nigerian developers because Africa has access to talent, and Maliyo Games is ensuring that developers have access to the best tools to develop games.

Source: Legit.ng