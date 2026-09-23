Olu Ogogo, aide to late Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, has opened up about how the actor’s cancer was eventually discovered

He recalled the series of hospital visits and efforts to get the veteran actor medical treatment, including plans to take him to India

Olu also shared an emotional account of Ogogo’s final days, saying the actor’s condition changed drastically shortly before his death

Olu Ogogo has shared the details of the health battle that preceded the death of veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo.

Speaking in an interview with City People, Olu recalled that the actor initially complained of chest pain during a trip to Ilaro.

Olu Ogogo recalls that Ogogo initially complained of chest pain during a trip to Ilaro. Photos: @taiwohassanogogo/IG.

Source: Instagram

How Ogogo was diagnosed with cancer

According to him, the late actor was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and advised to rest. The actor later requested to travel to India for treatment, but the visa process delayed the trip.

By the time the visa was obtained, Olu said Ogogo had become too weak to fly.

Olu said a doctor was brought in from India and recommended moving the actor to another hospital in Lagos, where specialists began treating him.

He recalled that Ogogo initially appeared to be responding to treatment and was able to eat little by little.

However, his condition reportedly deteriorated about five days before his death.

Olu said the family moved him between hospitals as doctors continued conducting tests and trying to manage his pain.

It was during this process, he said, that they were eventually told that Ogogo had cancer.

The diagnosis came as a shock to those around him, particularly because his condition had deteriorated rapidly.

Ogogo died on August 23, 2026, aged 66, after battling stage-four cancer. His daughters had publicly disclosed the diagnosis days before his death.

Reflecting on the actor’s final moments, Olu said he believed Ogogo was spared prolonged suffering.

He described the late actor as a kind-hearted man and prayed that he would continue to rest in peace.

Read City Peoples' exclusive interview with Olu Ogogo here:

Ogogo died on August 23, 2026, aged 66, after battling stage-four cancer. Photos: @taiwoogogohassan/IG.

Source: Instagram

Yinka Quadri recounts final moments with Ogogo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri recounted his emotional final hospital visit to Ogogo, sharing how the late actor reassured him despite his condition.

Quadri also reflected on their friendship, which began in 1984, describing Ogogo as a brother, confidant and companion who would always remain in his heart.

Source: Legit.ng