A female police inspector died after a black SUV hit her on the Third Mainland Bridge while she was on presidential route-lining duty in Lagos

The driver fled the scene after the collision, and patrolmen who gave chase could not track down the vehicle

Police are working to obtain CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle and its driver

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - A female police inspector, Mercy Bassey, died after a hit-and-run driver struck her at the Adekunle Intersection on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The policewoman was performing route-lining duties ahead of President Bola Tinubu's arrival on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

"The vehicle sped off": SUV driver flees after killing police inspector on Lagos bridge. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu returned to Nigeria after a working vacation that took him through the United Kingdom and France.

As reported by The Punch, a security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Bassey was attached to the Ikotun Divisional Police Station and was deployed as part of security arrangements for the presidential movement when the incident occurred at around 2:30pm.

According to the source, a black Toyota Highlander SUV hit the officer as she crossed the bridge at the inward Lagos Island end. The driver did not stop after the collision.

"The vehicle sped off after hitting the officer. The vehicle was chased by patrolmen on duty but escaped to an unknown destination," the source said.

Bassey was rushed to the General Hospital in Ebute Metta, where she later died while awaiting treatment. The source added that her remains would be transferred to a morgue in Yaba for preservation.

The registration number of the vehicle and the identity of its driver remained unknown as of the time the incident was reported.

Investigators were working to obtain CCTV footage from cameras in the area to help track down the vehicle.

Police confirm incident

When reached for comment, Lagos State Police Command spokesperson Abimbola Adebisi confirmed that the incident took place but declined to give further details.

"We don't want to comment on the matter at the moment," Adebisi said.

Police Inspector dies after a black Toyota Highlander struck her during presidential route-lining duty

Source: Original

Hit-and-run driver kills 2 police officers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Osun State Police are seeking the fugitive motorist involved in the fatal hit-and-run of two officers.

Investigation launched as the Lexus vehicle and motorcycle from the accident are recovered.

The incident raised urgent concerns over reckless driving and road safety enforcement in Osun State.

Source: Legit.ng