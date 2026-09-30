Yul Edochie took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 29, to promote his new film My Star, co-starring Lizzy Gold, streaming on YouTube

The post came on the same day his second wife, Judy Austin, appeared in court for a legal suit involving actress Rita Edochie

Fans flooded the comments questioning Yul's absence from the court proceedings and his loyalty to Judy Austin

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie chose to focus on business on Tuesday, September 29, sharing a promotional post for his new film My Star even as his second wife, Judy Austin, was making her way to court for a legal dispute involving his aunt and fellow actress, Rita Edochie.

The actor took to Instagram to urge his followers to catch the film, starring himself alongside Lizzy Gold, currently streaming on his YouTube channel, Yul Edochie TV.

Yul Edochie promotes his new film after Judy Austin and Rita Edochie's court case. Credit: ritaedochie/yuledochie/judyaustin

Source: Instagram

"If you haven't seen MY STAR, you're missing seriously. The audience say it's the movie of the year. Still streaming on Yul Edochie TV on YouTube. Link in my bio," he wrote alongside the film's official poster.

The timing of the post caught many followers off guard. Judy Austin was spotted heading to court to attend proceedings tied to a legal suit between her and Rita Edochie, a development that has kept people closely following the family tension. Rather than address the situation or show up in support, Yul used the moment to push his latest project, a move that did not go unnoticed.

Yul Edochie shares a post about his new movie featuring Lizzy Gold online. Credit: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Yul Edochie's post

Fans wasted no time reacting in the comments on Instagram, with many questioning where his loyalties lie.

What Fans Said About Yul Edochie

@choice_____________ice wrote:

"Yul are you still with Judith or not? Let us know so we know who you are with...you can't just leave her at this stage ooh, she stood by you is time to return the same energy"

@ada_orlu_123 asked:

"Why u no follow ur wife go court today?😂 e no good ooo"

@clarisse_claz offered a different take:

"How you guys expect Yul to be in court, those 2 women are family. Yul should remain neutral and just put Judy on the right track."

Doris Nliam observed:

"He already knew that all these comments will come that is why he reposted this now for more engagements. Is just funny he couldn't be there for his Ijele. I wonder what's important than her"

See Yul Edochie's original Instagram post promoting My Star below:

Judy Austin reacts to Yul Edochie's movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Judy Austin stepped forward to publicly champion her husband Yul Edochie's latest film, and she did not hold back with the praise.

On Friday, September 25, 2026, she took to her Instagram page to urge her followers to watch My Star, a new movie by Yul Edochie featuring actress Lizzy Gold. In her post, she described the film as "a masterpiece" and "certainly one of the best movies of 2026," adding that it was "a movie for everyone to see and learn from."

Source: Legit.ng