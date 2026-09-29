Peter Obi and running mate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso paid a courtesy visit to Sultan Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III in Sokoto

The Sultan revealed he has known Peter Obi for nearly 46 years, dating back to Obi's time at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1980

The visit came ahead of town-hall engagements in Sokoto, with Obi raising concerns about poverty, employment, and national unity

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sokoto State - Peter Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), visited the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, at his palace in Sokoto State ahead of a series of town-hall engagements in the region.

Obi was accompanied by his running mate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and other members of their team.

Obi and the Sultan highlight insecurity, poverty and unemployment as urgent challenges facing Nigeria. Photo credit:@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

During the visit, both men condoled with the Sultan over the recent death of the Sardauna of Sokoto.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via Obi's X handle @PeterObi on Monday, September 28, 2026.

Peter Obi raises three key concerns

Speaking during the visit, Obi said Nigeria urgently needed to address insecurity, reduce poverty, and create jobs for its citizens. He also said his campaign was focused on rebuilding public confidence in the country's future.

The Sultan received the delegation warmly and reflected on the state of the nation. He told the group that leadership is a divine trust for which every leader will ultimately answer, and he listed security, poverty, and unemployment as the three most pressing challenges Nigeria must confront.

Abubakar III also addressed the country's diversity, saying that the variety of tribes, languages, and religions in Nigeria was part of God's design and should be a source of strength rather than division.

Obi echoed this position, saying his campaign did not seek to promote any religion over another but to build a country where every citizen feels safe, prospers, and has a genuine sense of belonging.

Sultan recalls nearly 46-year relationship with Obi

One of the more personal moments of the visit came when the Sultan disclosed that he had known Obi for close to 46 years.

The monarch recalled their acquaintance from 1980, when Obi was in his first year at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The Sultan said their relationship had remained cordial ever since.

NDC, Peter Obi-Kwankwaso camp lock horns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NDC began registering support groups ahead of the 2027 election, triggering pushback from key allied movements.

The OK Movement's Director-General rejected the exercise outright, saying the movement would not surrender its structure to the NDC.

The Kwankwasiyya spokesman called for understanding, pointing to APC support groups that operate independently without registering with the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng