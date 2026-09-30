The UK government has outlined specific steps all travellers must follow when passing through border control on arrival

Travellers arriving by bus or coach face an additional requirement that many passengers may not anticipate at the border

Certain travellers from specific territories are exempt from some of the standard border control rules, as stated by the authorities

The United Kingdom government has published a clear set of requirements that all travellers must comply with when they arrive at the country's border, covering everything from document handling to dress code.

According to the UK government's official guidance, every arriving traveller must have their identity document, such as a passport or national identity card, ready to present to border officers.

UK lists 4 things foreign travellers must do at border control upon arrival. Photo: getty

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What UK Border Control requires

The government lists four specific actions travellers must carry out at the border.

1. Documents such as a passport or national identity card must be ready to present to border officers.

2. Identity documents must be ready and taken out of any protective cover. Second, anyone wearing a face covering or sunglasses must remove them before being checked.

3. Families travelling together are required to move through passport control as a group rather than individually.

4. Travellers arriving by bus or coach must disembark the vehicle upon reaching the border and have all travel documents accessible before stepping off.

That last point is particularly relevant for travellers using coach routes into the UK, as border checks for these passengers happen away from the vehicle itself.

UK border: Exemptions for certain arrivals

Not all travellers face the same level of scrutiny. Those arriving from Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, or the Isle of Man are only required to show their documents if a Border Force officer specifically stops them.

This exemption reflects the special travel arrangements that exist between the UK and those territories.

For everyone else arriving from outside those areas, compliance with the four-point checklist is mandatory and applies regardless of nationality or the purpose of the visit.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng