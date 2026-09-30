Former President Olusegun Obasanjo made a shocking public claim about Charly Boy's past at a book launch event in London

Obasanjo spoke candidly to the press while the music icon stood directly behind him during the Tuesday event

The two men share a long friendship dating back to Obasanjo's time as president of Nigeria

Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo stunned onlookers this week after making a bold and very public declaration about his longtime friend, music icon Charly Boy.

The two attended the book launch of the 999 memoir in London on Tuesday, and while speaking to the press, Obasanjo did not hold back.

Olusegun Obasanjo makes startling claims about Charly Boy’s alleged character. Cedit: @areafada1, @olusegunobasnajo

Source: Instagram

With Charly Boy standing right behind him, the former president alleged that the legendary entertainer was once a drug addict and an ashawo.

The candid remarks caught many by surprise, given the setting and the fact that the subject of the claims was just a few feet away at the time.

A Friendship That Goes Back Decades

Despite the eyebrow-raising moment, Obasanjo and Charly Boy are known to share a warm and enduring bond that stretches back to the former president's years in office.

Their friendship has remained publicly visible over the years, with the two often appearing at events together.

Earlier in 2026, that closeness was on full display when Charly Boy showed up to celebrate Obasanjo's 89th birthday with a large box as a gift.

Videos circulating online captured the moment the entertainer presented the item to the former president, who opened it before the crowd to much delight.

Obasanjo’s revelation about Charly Boy gets Nigerians talking. Credit: Olusegun Obasanjo

Source: Instagram

What Charly Boy said about the birthday

Reflecting on the birthday celebration, Charly Boy described the atmosphere warmly, saying Obasanjo was well honoured and that the hall was full of laughter throughout the event.

The contrast between that joyful occasion and Obasanjo's candid words at the London book launch made Tuesday's moment all the more striking for those watching.

Watch the viral video of Olusegun Obasanjo's statement below:

BTS video of Obasanjo on Isbae U's show sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a behind-the-scenes clip from former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s appearance on Curiosity Made Me Ask showed Charly Boy in the background.

The footage also captured Obasanjo singing the viral “I remember when I was a soldier” song alongside host Isbae U.

Charly Boy’s unexpected appearance surprised fans, especially after Obasanjo referred to him as a “Jaga Jaga boy” during the podcast.

Source: Legit.ng