Olusegun Obasanjo Speaks on Charly Boy’s Alleged Bad Character, Triggers Reactions
- Former President Olusegun Obasanjo made a shocking public claim about Charly Boy's past at a book launch event in London
- Obasanjo spoke candidly to the press while the music icon stood directly behind him during the Tuesday event
- The two men share a long friendship dating back to Obasanjo's time as president of Nigeria
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Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo stunned onlookers this week after making a bold and very public declaration about his longtime friend, music icon Charly Boy.
The two attended the book launch of the 999 memoir in London on Tuesday, and while speaking to the press, Obasanjo did not hold back.
With Charly Boy standing right behind him, the former president alleged that the legendary entertainer was once a drug addict and an ashawo.
The candid remarks caught many by surprise, given the setting and the fact that the subject of the claims was just a few feet away at the time.
A Friendship That Goes Back Decades
Despite the eyebrow-raising moment, Obasanjo and Charly Boy are known to share a warm and enduring bond that stretches back to the former president's years in office.
Their friendship has remained publicly visible over the years, with the two often appearing at events together.
Earlier in 2026, that closeness was on full display when Charly Boy showed up to celebrate Obasanjo's 89th birthday with a large box as a gift.
Videos circulating online captured the moment the entertainer presented the item to the former president, who opened it before the crowd to much delight.
What Charly Boy said about the birthday
Reflecting on the birthday celebration, Charly Boy described the atmosphere warmly, saying Obasanjo was well honoured and that the hall was full of laughter throughout the event.
The contrast between that joyful occasion and Obasanjo's candid words at the London book launch made Tuesday's moment all the more striking for those watching.
Watch the viral video of Olusegun Obasanjo's statement below:
BTS video of Obasanjo on Isbae U's show sparks reactions
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a behind-the-scenes clip from former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s appearance on Curiosity Made Me Ask showed Charly Boy in the background.
The footage also captured Obasanjo singing the viral “I remember when I was a soldier” song alongside host Isbae U.
Charly Boy’s unexpected appearance surprised fans, especially after Obasanjo referred to him as a “Jaga Jaga boy” during the podcast.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.