A pilot on a Dubai-to-Israel flight stabbed the co-pilot and allegedly tried to bring the plane down while carrying mostly Israeli passengers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the incident on September 30, 2026, saying a passenger broke into the cockpit to help stop the attacker

The aircraft made an emergency landing at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, where authorities arrested the pilot responsible

A pilot aboard a commercial flight travelling from Dubai to Israel stabbed his co-pilot and reportedly attempted to crash the aircraft on September 30, 2026, before passengers and crew members intervened to stop him.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the incident in a public statement the same day, saying almost all those on board were Israeli nationals.

Pilot Stabs Co-Pilot Mid-Flight on Dubai-Israel Route, Prime Minister Netanyahu Narrates

Source: Getty Images

According to Netanyahu, the plane went into a dive as it neared Israeli airspace. An Israeli passenger he spoke with afterwards told him the aircraft entered a spin before he and a crew member forced their way into the cockpit together.

"He told me that, somehow or other, he managed to break into the cockpit with one of the crew members, and that together they neutralized the stabbing pilot while he was trying to sabotage the plane's systems," Netanyahu said. "Another flight crew on board entered the cockpit and managed to stabilize the plane."

Passengers credited with saving lives

Netanyahu praised those who acted, describing their response as exceptional. "I salute these heroes, who displayed exceptional resourcefulness and courage. They saved many lives. They prevented a huge disaster," he said.

The plane landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, and all passengers were confirmed out of danger. Saudi authorities arrested the pilot responsible and launched an interrogation.

Israel on alert after the incident

Netanyahu said Israeli security services had been placed on heightened alert following the attack. "I have instructed the security services to prepare for additional potential threats," he said, adding that his government was in continuous contact with relevant Saudi authorities to ensure the safe return of all passengers.

The prime minister said situation assessments were ongoing and that further updates would follow as more information became available.

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