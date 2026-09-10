A short indoor video showed an uncompleted home with bare walls and timber door frames

It captured a lady filming from behind as she faced an older man near a courtyard doorway

The clip was posted by kay1dkay on the TikTok app to document how her aged apartment was turned into a more luxurious space

A Nigerian lady shared footage on the TikTok app showing the intensive work done to upgrade her flat.

She shared the video via her official handle kay1dkay and it immediately went viral, garnering comments from netizens.

Nigerian lady shares transformation of her 'face me I face you' apartment. Photo credit: @Kay1dkay/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The clip was made indoors and showed the property before the final touches were added.

Early Condition Of The Property

The walls were left bare and the wooden frames around the doors were exposed. The camera followed from behind a person who stood facing an older man positioned close to an open doorway that led outside to a courtyard.

The scene was filmed in a candid manner and carried the tone of everyday documentary coverage rather than a formal production.

From Aged Flat To Refined Home

At the beginning part of the video, the apartment looked quite old and neglected prior to the renovation.

She undertook the refurbishment herself with the aim of giving the space a more upscale appearance.

The video focused on the structure of the building and highlighted plain surfaces and simple timber work around the doorways.

The setting suggested a modest residential building that opened directly onto an external courtyard area.

Kayd1dkay was so excited to document part of the process involved in improving the home.

She gushed over how an older looking flat could be changed into a residence with a more luxurious feel.

See the post below:

Lady renovates mum's old house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady made her mother happy as she transformed her mother's house with paint, new chairs, and curtains.

The lady also got bricklayers to do some cement work on the walls to make the interior look beautiful.

Source: Legit.ng