Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority published official guidelines detailing how long it takes to process a visa application

The ICA confirmed that applicants are advised to submit their visa requests within 30 days before their planned arrival in Singapore

The authority noted that some applications may take longer than the standard processing window depending on individual circumstances

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority has officially confirmed how long visa applicants should expect to wait before receiving a decision, with the details published on the ICA's government website.

According to the ICA, a standard visa application takes three working days to process, not counting the day on which the application is submitted.

Singapore government explains timeframe for processing visitor visa. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

The authority added that some cases may require additional time, and that every application is assessed individually on its own merits.

How to Apply for a Singapore Visa

Applicants have two main routes available to them. Those applying from within Singapore can submit their forms online through the ICA's e-Service, but must do so via a strategic partner or a local contact in Singapore rather than directly.

Applicants outside the country can visit the nearest Singapore Overseas Mission or approach an authorised visa agent to complete the process.

Regardless of which route is chosen, the ICA advises all applicants to submit their applications no later than 30 days before their intended date of arrival in Singapore.

The ICA's website also provides a suite of user manuals in English, covering different application types such as individual visas, family visas, and collective gratis visas.

These guides are available separately for authorised visa agents, strategic partners, and local contacts acting on behalf of applicants.

What Applicants Should Know

The processing timeline applies to standard short-term visit applications.

However, the ICA's guidance makes clear that not all applications will follow the same timeline, as complex or unusual cases may be subject to longer review periods.

Singapore grants visa-free entry to over 160 countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority left over 160 nations with free access to the city-state.

Travellers from visa-required countries like India can still access Singapore through a 96-hour Visa-Free Transit Facility under certain conditions.

Source: Legit.ng