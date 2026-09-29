Reverend Kesiena Esiri, spiritual son of Apostle Arome Osayi, broke his silence on the controversy surrounding the RCN founder

Esiri framed the backlash as spiritual opposition, saying 'Hell cannot sit still' after the ministry's recent activities

The clergyman closed his post with a defiant declaration, offering words of direct encouragement to Apostle Osayi

Reverend Kesiena Esiri has come out publicly in defence of Apostle Arome Osayi, the founder and leader of Remnant Christian Network (RCN), as online conversations surrounding the minister continue to intensify.

In a post shared on social media on Sunday, September 27, Esiri described the recent period as one of extraordinary gospel momentum, explaining that the ministry had travelled across multiple cities in quick succession, tackling what he called compromise and reigniting spiritual fervour among believers.

Reverend Esiri backs Apostle Arome Osayi amid controversy. Credit: kesienaesiri/apostleosayi

Source: Instagram

Rather than treating the growing criticism as a cause for concern, Esiri framed it in entirely spiritual terms, suggesting that the opposition was a direct response to what he believes God is accomplishing through the ministry.

Esiri fires back at critics

"Hell cannot sit still, for they have suffered a devastating blow in the last few days," he wrote, making clear that he views the controversy not as a credibility challenge but as confirmation that the ministry is making an impact.

He went on to insist that the RCN would not lose focus in the face of external noise, and struck a prophetic note by declaring that Nigeria has a specific role in what he called God's prophetic programme — one the ministry intends to pursue regardless of opposition.

His post closed on a combative and resolute note: "No retreat, no surrender! For this cause were we born!"

Beyond the broader declaration, Esiri also addressed Apostle Osayi directly, offering him personal encouragement with the words: "Great grace, Padre!"

The public statement positions Esiri firmly alongside his spiritual father during a period of heightened scrutiny and signals that those within the RCN's inner circle intend to press forward rather than retreat from public ministry activity.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that an old video of Apostle Arome opening up about his facial condition resurfaced online amid criticism from VeryDarkMan.

Apostle Arome's spiritual son Reverend Esiri shows support for him amid criticism. Credit: apostleosayi

Source: Instagram

Rev. Esiri's social media post defending Apostle Arome is below:

Catholic priest urges VDM to apologise to Arome

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic priest urged online critic VeryDarkMan (VDM) to apologise to Apostle Osayi Arome following a video in which he was seen mimicking the clergyman.

Rev. Fr. Chinenye John Oluoma, a priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, September 18, 2026, to weigh in on the controversy.

He argued that no provocation justifies insults or ridicule targeted at another person.

Source: Legit.ng